Sky Gold Corp.: Sky Gold Expands Gold Focus on the Golden Bomber Target, Evening Star Property, Mineral County, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / SKY GOLD CORP. ("Sky' or the "Company") (TSX.V:SKYG)(US:SRKZF) is pleased to announce that it has secured a diamond drill rig for the upcoming drill program on its 100%-owned Evening Star property.

The Evening Star property is strategically located in the prolific Walker Lane high-grade gold district in Nevada. The focus of drilling will be the high-priority Tower Gold target, a northwest trending zone of high-grade gold veining that has never been drilled before (see PR dated Sept. 5, 2025).

Numerous historic mine adits and multiple gold and copper targets exist on the Evening Star property, including the Golden Bomber, which was previously permitted for drilling in 2021, with three drill pads. The Company will resubmit its application to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to renew the drill permit to test multiple gold zones there.

Mike England, CEO of Sky Gold Corp., states "In addition to the Tower Gold target, which is fully permitted for the upcoming drill program, the Golden Bomber Target is another attractive gold drill target on the Evening Star property that deserves attention."

The Golden Bomber Target covers two historic prospects, known as the Golden Bomber and Golden Eagle mines, located about 1.1 kilometers Southwest of the southern portion of the Tower Gold Target (see Press Release September 5, 2025). Sampling by the Company in 2017 returned gold values up to 25.90 grams per tone (g/t Au), silver values up to 318.0 g/t Ag and copper peaks of 6.14 per cent Cu from surface samples over an area of approximately 300 by 200 metres. The 2017 sampling program highlighted 11 rock samples (grab and chip samples) and were reported on January 16, 2018. Since 2018, the Company has been able to stake additional strategic claims to better cover the Golden Bomber Target.

Sample # Type Width Au g/t Ag g/t Cu ppm Pb ppm Zn ppm 2802 Channel 0.50 0.03 2.3 0.412% 67 2420 2803 Channel 1.00 0.02 7.2 0.017% 9 4060 MJM-01 Channel 0.15 25.90 102.0 1.010% 4920 157 MJM-02 Channel 0.20 0.47 46.5 0.371% 3800 222 MJM-08 Dump Grab - 1.32 6.7 0.312% 1335 48 MJM-09 Dump Grab - 14.25 143.0 0.775% 5200 246 MJM-10 Dump Grab - 13.90 318.0 1.490% 1360 118 MJM-11 Channel 0.30 1.87 1.3 0.019% 160 270 MJM-19 Grab 0.15 1.39 244.0 6.140% 180 4640 CS-08 Channel 1.00 9.23 7.1 0.206% 349 61 CS-15 Channel - 0.00 11.9 0.758% 14 102

Table 1. HISTORIC ROCK SAMPLES REPORTED IN JANUARY 2018 - GOLDEN BOMBER TARGET

* Chip samples are multiple rock chips taken over a specific interval. The reader is cautioned that grab rock samples, while not representative of the grade of mineralization of an occurrence or target, are useful in determining prospectivity and geological features.

The mineralization at the Golden Bomber Target is hosted in granodiorite, associated with limonitic fractures and shears, druzy and vuggy quartz-calcite veining, and weak to moderate copper staining. The historic works comprise old shafts, prospect pits and trenches. To the best of the Company's knowledge there has been no drilling on the Golden Bomber target.

