Heliospectra AB: Heliospectra AB appoints Rebecca Nordin as new CFO

Gothenburg, September 15, 2025, 14:00 CEST - Heliospectra AB, a global leader in intelligent lighting technology for greenhouse and controlled plant growth environments, announces the appointment of Rebecca Nordin as the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective September 15, 2025.

Rebecca has more than twelve years of experience at Heliospectra and has held several key positions, including Marketing Manager, Head of helioCARE (the company's technical support unit), and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) with global responsibility for sales and marketing. She has long been a member of the management team and has played a central role in driving the company's development.

Over the past five years, Rebecca has also led the company's investor relations and been responsible for financial reporting and communication with shareholders and the capital market. Working closely with the finance team, the Board, and the CEO, she has contributed to financing activities and strategic decision-making.

Rebecca holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master's degree in Marketing and Consumption from the School of Business, Economics and Law at the University of Gothenburg.

"I am very pleased that Rebecca is now stepping into the role of CFO," says Bonny Heeren, CEO of Heliospectra. "Her combination of commercial expertise, in-depth knowledge of the company, and solid background in finance and investor relations makes her a key contributor to Heliospectra's continued growth and success."

"I am truly excited to take on the CFO role and to continue working closely with Bonny and the Board on financing, reporting, and strategic initiatives," says Rebecca Nordin. "My journey within Heliospectra has given me broad insights into both our business and our culture. I believe this experience will be valuable as we strengthen our operational and financial platform in preparation for the next growth phase, as Heliospectra continues to contribute to sustainable growing world-wide."

With Rebecca's appointment, Heliospectra further focus its leadership team and continues its efforts to meet the growing global demand for sustainable and intelligent lighting solutions.

