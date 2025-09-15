Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. Initiates Process to Engage PCAOB-Registered Auditor in Preparation for Form 10 Filing

PASADENA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2025 / Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTC:GREH), a renewable energy company committed to delivering innovative clean power solutions, today announced that it is actively pursuing the engagement of a Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB)-registered audit firm. This initiative reflects the company's long-term commitment to transparency, regulatory compliance, and best practices in corporate governance as it prepares to file a Form 10 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. has begun interviewing prospective PCAOB-registered auditors and expects to finalize the engagement within the next two weeks. Once retained, the independent firm will conduct a comprehensive audit of the company's financial statements in accordance with PCAOB standards, supporting Green Rain Energy's transition into fully reporting company status.

"Our pursuit of a PCAOB-registered auditor marks a significant milestone for Green Rain Energy," said Alfredo Papadakis, Chief Executive Officer of Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. "This step is about much more than compliance. It is about building lasting investor trust, enhancing the credibility of our financial reporting, and positioning the company for expansion into broader capital markets. The forthcoming Form 10 filing represents our commitment to sustainable growth, shareholder value, and industry leadership in renewable energy."

The company believes the engagement of a PCAOB-registered auditor will:

• Provide independent assurance of the accuracy and completeness of financial disclosures;

• Increase investor confidence and align with institutional expectations;

• Strengthen Green Rain Energy's ability to pursue uplisting opportunities and strategic financing initiatives;

• Demonstrate a long-term dedication to transparency and corporate governance.

Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. is actively advancing its pipeline of renewable energy initiatives, with a focus on solar power, EV charging infrastructure, and sustainable energy partnerships. The company's mission is to accelerate the transition to clean energy while reducing carbon footprints and generating long-term value for its shareholders.

Further details will be announced as Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTC: GREH) finalizes the selection of a PCAOB-registered audit firm and progresses toward its Form 10 filing.

About Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTC:GREH)

Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. is a renewable energy company focused on developing and deploying sustainable power solutions across North America. Through its subsidiaries and partnerships, the company is working to revolutionize clean energy infrastructure, from solar generation to EV charging networks, with a mission to drive environmental responsibility and create lasting shareholder value.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. This includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release may not be concluded due to unforeseen technical, installation, permitting, or other challenges. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Green Rain Energy Holdings to differ materially from those expressed herein. Except as required under U.S. federal securities laws, Green Rain Energy Holdings undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

