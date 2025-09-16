Anzeige
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
16-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 15 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      367.20p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      360.00p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      363.2738p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,557,040 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,489,410.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 15/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 363.2738

Individual transactions 

Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference 
Number of ordinary shares purchased     price    Time)          number         Trading venue 
                      (GBp share) 
 
 
                                           364.40     09:34:22        00030146671TRDU0    XLON 
209 
 
 
                                            364.40     09:34:22        00030146672TRDU0    XLON 
40 
 
 
                                           364.40     09:34:22        00030146673TRDU0    XLON 
202 
 
 
                                           364.40     09:34:22        00030146674TRDU0    XLON 
320 
 
 
                                           364.40     09:34:23        00030146675TRDU0    XLON 
746 
 
 
                                           364.40     09:34:23        00030146676TRDU0    XLON 
700 
 
 
                                           364.40     09:34:23        00030146677TRDU0    XLON 
700 
 
 
                                           364.40     09:34:23        00030146678TRDU0    XLON 
746 
 
 
                                           364.40     09:34:23        00030146679TRDU0    XLON 
408 
 
 
                                           363.40     09:35:01        00030146680TRDU0    XLON 
176 
 
 
                                           364.00     09:40:02        00030146688TRDU0    XLON 
814 
 
 
                                           364.00     09:40:02        00030146689TRDU0    XLON 
531 
 
 
                                           365.40     09:57:25        00030146754TRDU0    XLON 
506 
 
 
                                            364.80     10:03:34        00030146762TRDU0    XLON 
46 
 
 
                                            364.80     10:03:34        00030146763TRDU0    XLON 
29 
 
 
                                           364.80     10:03:34        00030146764TRDU0    XLON 
428 
 
 
                                           364.80     10:09:41        00030146783TRDU0    XLON 
499 
 
 
                                           364.20     10:11:17        00030146794TRDU0    XLON 
852 
 
 
                                           364.20     10:11:17        00030146795TRDU0    XLON 
564 
 
 
                                           364.40     10:27:35        00030146841TRDU0    XLON 
554 
 
 
                                           364.60     10:40:31        00030146859TRDU0    XLON 
536 
 
 
                                         364.40     10:40:31        00030146860TRDU0    XLON 
1,045 
 
 
                                           365.00     11:03:34        00030146896TRDU0    XLON 
510 
 
 
                                           365.00     11:03:34        00030146897TRDU0    XLON 
520 
 
 
                                           365.00     11:03:34        00030146898TRDU0    XLON 
583 
 
 
                                           363.80     11:15:18        00030146928TRDU0    XLON 
360 
 
 
                                           367.00     11:28:36        00030146960TRDU0    XLON 
520 
 
 
                                           367.20     11:35:53        00030147056TRDU0    XLON 
539 
 
 
                                           367.20     11:43:31        00030147168TRDU0    XLON 
573 
 
 
                                         366.40     11:44:18        00030147170TRDU0    XLON 
1,131 
 
 
                                           366.40     11:51:07        00030147239TRDU0    XLON 
543 
 
 
                                           365.80     12:20:28        00030147518TRDU0    XLON 
480 
 
 
                                           365.80     12:20:28        00030147519TRDU0    XLON 
481 
 
 
                                           365.80     12:20:28        00030147520TRDU0    XLON 
486 
 
 
                                           366.80     12:39:01        00030147595TRDU0    XLON 
200 
 
 
                                           366.80     12:39:01        00030147596TRDU0    XLON 
131 
 
 
                                           366.60     12:39:14        00030147597TRDU0    XLON 
493 
 
 
                                           366.40     12:42:00        00030147599TRDU0    XLON 
480 
 
 
                                           366.80     12:50:11        00030147624TRDU0    XLON 
359 
 
 
                                           366.80     12:50:11        00030147625TRDU0    XLON 
105 
 
 
                                            366.80     12:50:11        00030147626TRDU0    XLON 
90 
 
 
                                           366.20     12:50:11        00030147627TRDU0    XLON 
532 
 
 
                                           366.00     12:50:11        00030147628TRDU0    XLON 
513 
 
 
                                           365.80     13:09:11        00030147663TRDU0    XLON 
142 
 
 
                                           365.80     13:09:11        00030147664TRDU0    XLON 
124 
 
 
                                           365.80     13:09:11        00030147665TRDU0    XLON 
253 
 
 
                                           365.20     13:14:50        00030147667TRDU0    XLON 
575 
 
 
                                           365.20     13:14:50        00030147668TRDU0    XLON 
522 
 
 
                                           365.20     13:14:50        00030147669TRDU0    XLON 
519 
 
 
                                           364.80     13:22:20        00030147678TRDU0    XLON 
504 
 
 
                                           364.20     13:30:31        00030147689TRDU0    XLON 
499 
 
 
                                           363.40     13:36:46        00030147699TRDU0    XLON 
496 
 
 
                                           363.20     13:36:46        00030147700TRDU0    XLON 
490 
 
 
                                           363.00     13:52:48        00030147765TRDU0    XLON 
100 
 
 
                                           363.00     13:52:48        00030147766TRDU0    XLON 
400 
 
 
                                           363.00     13:54:46        00030147777TRDU0    XLON 
579 
 
 
                                           363.00     14:00:21        00030147786TRDU0    XLON 
488 
 
 
                                         362.40     14:00:21        00030147787TRDU0    XLON 
1,094 
 
 
                                           362.40     14:00:21        00030147788TRDU0    XLON 
566 
 
 
                                           360.40     14:19:01        00030147891TRDU0    XLON 
509 
 
 
                                           360.20     14:19:01        00030147892TRDU0    XLON 
535 
 
 
                                           360.20     14:25:20        00030147912TRDU0    XLON 
361 
 
 
                                           360.20     14:25:20        00030147913TRDU0    XLON 
162 
 
 
                                           360.00     14:27:07        00030147920TRDU0    XLON 
139 
 
 
                                            361.00     14:35:56        00030147958TRDU0    XLON 
66 
 
 
                                           361.20     14:36:27        00030147963TRDU0    XLON 
529 
 
 
                                         361.20     14:36:27        00030147964TRDU0    XLON 
1,051 
 
 
                                           361.20     14:44:06        00030147993TRDU0    XLON 
540 
 
 
                                           361.20     14:47:16        00030148019TRDU0    XLON 
380 
 
 
                                           361.20     14:47:16        00030148020TRDU0    XLON 
133 
 
 
                                           361.20     14:50:35        00030148029TRDU0    XLON 
560 
 
 
                                           361.20     14:50:43        00030148030TRDU0    XLON 
617 
 
 
                                           361.40     14:58:12        00030148081TRDU0    XLON 
493 
 
 
                                            361.20     14:58:22        00030148095TRDU0    XLON 
73 
 
 
                                           361.20     14:58:22        00030148096TRDU0    XLON 
474 
 
 
                                           361.40     15:01:24        00030148127TRDU0    XLON 
995 
 
 
                                           361.20     15:10:12        00030148169TRDU0    XLON 
911 
 
 
                                            361.20     15:10:12        00030148170TRDU0    XLON 
81 
 
 
                                           361.00     15:10:13        00030148173TRDU0    XLON 
550 
 
 
                                            362.20     15:21:26        00030148233TRDU0    XLON 
39 
 
 
                                            362.20     15:21:27        00030148234TRDU0    XLON 
11 
 
 
                                           362.20     15:21:27        00030148235TRDU0    XLON 
548 
 
 
                                         362.40     15:24:14        00030148244TRDU0    XLON 
1,022 
 
 
                                           362.00     15:26:16        00030148253TRDU0    XLON 
478 
 
 
                                           362.00     15:26:16        00030148254TRDU0    XLON 
502 
 
 
                                         361.80     15:37:28        00030148306TRDU0    XLON 
1,085 
 
 
                                           362.80     15:46:25        00030148349TRDU0    XLON 
539 
 
 
                                            362.80     15:46:25        00030148350TRDU0    XLON 
32 
 
 
                                         362.60     15:48:12        00030148354TRDU0    XLON 
1,024 
 
 
                                           362.60     15:48:12        00030148355TRDU0    XLON 
482 
 
 
                                           362.00     15:50:21        00030148369TRDU0    XLON 
541 
 
 
                                           361.20     15:59:42        00030148446TRDU0    XLON 
501 
 
 
                                           361.60     16:06:25        00030148494TRDU0    XLON 
509 
 
 
                                         361.40     16:08:11        00030148505TRDU0    XLON 
1,461 
 
 
                                           361.20     16:13:17        00030148576TRDU0    XLON 
524 
 
 
                                           361.20     16:13:17        00030148577TRDU0    XLON 
504 
 
 
                                           361.20     16:13:17        00030148578TRDU0    XLON 
545 
 
 
                                         360.40     16:18:14        00030148619TRDU0    XLON 
1,096 
 
 
                                           360.40     16:24:01        00030148681TRDU0    XLON 
512 
 
 
                                           360.40     16:24:01        00030148682TRDU0    XLON 
587 
 
 
                                           360.00     16:25:41        00030148687TRDU0    XLON 
668

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  401870 
EQS News ID:  2197740 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2197740&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 16, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
