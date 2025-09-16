Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 16-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 15 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 367.20p Highest price paid per share: 360.00p Lowest price paid per share: 363.2738p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,557,040 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,489,410.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 15/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 363.2738

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Number of ordinary shares purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 364.40 09:34:22 00030146671TRDU0 XLON 209 364.40 09:34:22 00030146672TRDU0 XLON 40 364.40 09:34:22 00030146673TRDU0 XLON 202 364.40 09:34:22 00030146674TRDU0 XLON 320 364.40 09:34:23 00030146675TRDU0 XLON 746 364.40 09:34:23 00030146676TRDU0 XLON 700 364.40 09:34:23 00030146677TRDU0 XLON 700 364.40 09:34:23 00030146678TRDU0 XLON 746 364.40 09:34:23 00030146679TRDU0 XLON 408 363.40 09:35:01 00030146680TRDU0 XLON 176 364.00 09:40:02 00030146688TRDU0 XLON 814 364.00 09:40:02 00030146689TRDU0 XLON 531 365.40 09:57:25 00030146754TRDU0 XLON 506 364.80 10:03:34 00030146762TRDU0 XLON 46 364.80 10:03:34 00030146763TRDU0 XLON 29 364.80 10:03:34 00030146764TRDU0 XLON 428 364.80 10:09:41 00030146783TRDU0 XLON 499 364.20 10:11:17 00030146794TRDU0 XLON 852 364.20 10:11:17 00030146795TRDU0 XLON 564 364.40 10:27:35 00030146841TRDU0 XLON 554 364.60 10:40:31 00030146859TRDU0 XLON 536 364.40 10:40:31 00030146860TRDU0 XLON 1,045 365.00 11:03:34 00030146896TRDU0 XLON 510 365.00 11:03:34 00030146897TRDU0 XLON 520 365.00 11:03:34 00030146898TRDU0 XLON 583 363.80 11:15:18 00030146928TRDU0 XLON 360 367.00 11:28:36 00030146960TRDU0 XLON 520 367.20 11:35:53 00030147056TRDU0 XLON 539 367.20 11:43:31 00030147168TRDU0 XLON 573 366.40 11:44:18 00030147170TRDU0 XLON 1,131 366.40 11:51:07 00030147239TRDU0 XLON 543 365.80 12:20:28 00030147518TRDU0 XLON 480 365.80 12:20:28 00030147519TRDU0 XLON 481 365.80 12:20:28 00030147520TRDU0 XLON 486 366.80 12:39:01 00030147595TRDU0 XLON 200 366.80 12:39:01 00030147596TRDU0 XLON 131 366.60 12:39:14 00030147597TRDU0 XLON 493 366.40 12:42:00 00030147599TRDU0 XLON 480 366.80 12:50:11 00030147624TRDU0 XLON 359 366.80 12:50:11 00030147625TRDU0 XLON 105 366.80 12:50:11 00030147626TRDU0 XLON 90 366.20 12:50:11 00030147627TRDU0 XLON 532 366.00 12:50:11 00030147628TRDU0 XLON 513 365.80 13:09:11 00030147663TRDU0 XLON 142 365.80 13:09:11 00030147664TRDU0 XLON 124 365.80 13:09:11 00030147665TRDU0 XLON 253 365.20 13:14:50 00030147667TRDU0 XLON 575 365.20 13:14:50 00030147668TRDU0 XLON 522 365.20 13:14:50 00030147669TRDU0 XLON 519 364.80 13:22:20 00030147678TRDU0 XLON 504 364.20 13:30:31 00030147689TRDU0 XLON 499 363.40 13:36:46 00030147699TRDU0 XLON 496 363.20 13:36:46 00030147700TRDU0 XLON 490 363.00 13:52:48 00030147765TRDU0 XLON 100 363.00 13:52:48 00030147766TRDU0 XLON 400 363.00 13:54:46 00030147777TRDU0 XLON 579 363.00 14:00:21 00030147786TRDU0 XLON 488 362.40 14:00:21 00030147787TRDU0 XLON 1,094 362.40 14:00:21 00030147788TRDU0 XLON 566 360.40 14:19:01 00030147891TRDU0 XLON 509 360.20 14:19:01 00030147892TRDU0 XLON 535 360.20 14:25:20 00030147912TRDU0 XLON 361 360.20 14:25:20 00030147913TRDU0 XLON 162 360.00 14:27:07 00030147920TRDU0 XLON 139 361.00 14:35:56 00030147958TRDU0 XLON 66 361.20 14:36:27 00030147963TRDU0 XLON 529 361.20 14:36:27 00030147964TRDU0 XLON 1,051 361.20 14:44:06 00030147993TRDU0 XLON 540 361.20 14:47:16 00030148019TRDU0 XLON 380 361.20 14:47:16 00030148020TRDU0 XLON 133 361.20 14:50:35 00030148029TRDU0 XLON 560 361.20 14:50:43 00030148030TRDU0 XLON 617 361.40 14:58:12 00030148081TRDU0 XLON 493 361.20 14:58:22 00030148095TRDU0 XLON 73 361.20 14:58:22 00030148096TRDU0 XLON 474 361.40 15:01:24 00030148127TRDU0 XLON 995 361.20 15:10:12 00030148169TRDU0 XLON 911 361.20 15:10:12 00030148170TRDU0 XLON 81 361.00 15:10:13 00030148173TRDU0 XLON 550 362.20 15:21:26 00030148233TRDU0 XLON 39 362.20 15:21:27 00030148234TRDU0 XLON 11 362.20 15:21:27 00030148235TRDU0 XLON 548 362.40 15:24:14 00030148244TRDU0 XLON 1,022 362.00 15:26:16 00030148253TRDU0 XLON 478 362.00 15:26:16 00030148254TRDU0 XLON 502 361.80 15:37:28 00030148306TRDU0 XLON 1,085 362.80 15:46:25 00030148349TRDU0 XLON 539 362.80 15:46:25 00030148350TRDU0 XLON 32 362.60 15:48:12 00030148354TRDU0 XLON 1,024 362.60 15:48:12 00030148355TRDU0 XLON 482 362.00 15:50:21 00030148369TRDU0 XLON 541 361.20 15:59:42 00030148446TRDU0 XLON 501 361.60 16:06:25 00030148494TRDU0 XLON 509 361.40 16:08:11 00030148505TRDU0 XLON 1,461 361.20 16:13:17 00030148576TRDU0 XLON 524 361.20 16:13:17 00030148577TRDU0 XLON 504 361.20 16:13:17 00030148578TRDU0 XLON 545 360.40 16:18:14 00030148619TRDU0 XLON 1,096 360.40 16:24:01 00030148681TRDU0 XLON 512 360.40 16:24:01 00030148682TRDU0 XLON 587 360.00 16:25:41 00030148687TRDU0 XLON 668

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

