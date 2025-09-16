Nightingale Health Oyj: Inside information: Nightingale Health selected as multiomics provider for EUR 2.4 million research project

Nightingale Health Plc | Inside Information | September 16, 2025 at 10:25:00 EEST

Nightingale Health, (Nasdaq Helsinki: HEALTH; OTCQX: NHLTY, NGHLF), a pioneer in disease risk detection and preventative health, has been selected as the multiomics provider for a large cohort study led by Aalborg University in Denmark. The total contract value is approximately EUR 2.4 million.

Led by Aalborg University, the project aims to understand the factors contributing to Inflammatory Bowel Disease and improve early detection of its onset. Nightingale Health will provide both metabolomics and proteomics analyses from the same samples. The total contract value is equivalent to 55% of the company's revenue from the most recently published financial year.

Nightingale Health's core service for medical research consists of affordable high-throughput analysis capturing the key functions in human metabolism. In this project, the company's proprietary technology will also enable the selection of a sub-set of samples for additional proteomics analysis - providing a comprehensive multiomics profile from a single sample.

"This unique solution not only spares precious sample material but also reduces the overall cost of medical research by minimizing sample collection needs," says Teemu Suna, Founder and CEO of Nightingale Health. "Our technology is the gold standard for large-scale sample analysis, and when combined with proteomics, it provides deeper insights into specific health and disease mechanisms. Being selected for this project highlights the growing demand for our integrated multiomics service - something only Nightingale can offer."

Nightingale Health and the University of Aalborg will proceed to finalizing a service agreement after the standstill period in accordance with the public procurement process.

For further information, please contact

Teemu Suna, CEO

ir@nightingalehealth.com

About Nightingale Health

Nightingale Health has developed the world's most advanced health check. Our solution provides risk detection for multiple chronic diseases from a single blood sample. Nightingale Health Check can be scaled to entire populations and it can replace many of the current routine disease risk assessments and health screening programs for chronic diseases. Detecting disease risks comprehensively and efficiently allows effective targeting and tracking of health interventions, and better prevention of chronic diseases. Nightingale Health's mission is to build sustainable healthcare and reduce health inequalities. With every sample we help to create a healthier world.

Nightingale Health operates globally with a parent company in Finland and subsidiaries in countries such as Japan, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. Nightingale Health has customers in more than 34 countries in the healthcare and medical research sectors. The Company's technology is being used in many of the world's leading health initiatives, such as the UK Biobank, and over 600 peer-reviewed publications validate the technology. The company's Series B shares are listed on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki and on the OTCQX International market. Read more: https://nightingalehealth.com/

Image Attachments

Nightingale Health