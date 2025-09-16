Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QR4M | ISIN: FI4000490875 | Ticker-Symbol: 7XE
Frankfurt
16.09.25 | 08:02
2,160 Euro
+1,65 % +0,035
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NIGHTINGALE HEALTH OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NIGHTINGALE HEALTH OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5852,67010:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.09.2025 09:25 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nightingale Health Oyj: Inside information: Nightingale Health selected as multiomics provider for EUR 2.4 million research project

Nightingale Health Plc | Inside Information | September 16, 2025 at 10:25:00 EEST

Nightingale Health, (Nasdaq Helsinki: HEALTH; OTCQX: NHLTY, NGHLF), a pioneer in disease risk detection and preventative health, has been selected as the multiomics provider for a large cohort study led by Aalborg University in Denmark. The total contract value is approximately EUR 2.4 million.

Led by Aalborg University, the project aims to understand the factors contributing to Inflammatory Bowel Disease and improve early detection of its onset. Nightingale Health will provide both metabolomics and proteomics analyses from the same samples. The total contract value is equivalent to 55% of the company's revenue from the most recently published financial year.

Nightingale Health's core service for medical research consists of affordable high-throughput analysis capturing the key functions in human metabolism. In this project, the company's proprietary technology will also enable the selection of a sub-set of samples for additional proteomics analysis - providing a comprehensive multiomics profile from a single sample.

"This unique solution not only spares precious sample material but also reduces the overall cost of medical research by minimizing sample collection needs," says Teemu Suna, Founder and CEO of Nightingale Health. "Our technology is the gold standard for large-scale sample analysis, and when combined with proteomics, it provides deeper insights into specific health and disease mechanisms. Being selected for this project highlights the growing demand for our integrated multiomics service - something only Nightingale can offer."

Nightingale Health and the University of Aalborg will proceed to finalizing a service agreement after the standstill period in accordance with the public procurement process.

For further information, please contact
Teemu Suna, CEO
ir@nightingalehealth.com

About Nightingale Health
Nightingale Health has developed the world's most advanced health check. Our solution provides risk detection for multiple chronic diseases from a single blood sample. Nightingale Health Check can be scaled to entire populations and it can replace many of the current routine disease risk assessments and health screening programs for chronic diseases. Detecting disease risks comprehensively and efficiently allows effective targeting and tracking of health interventions, and better prevention of chronic diseases. Nightingale Health's mission is to build sustainable healthcare and reduce health inequalities. With every sample we help to create a healthier world.

Nightingale Health operates globally with a parent company in Finland and subsidiaries in countries such as Japan, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. Nightingale Health has customers in more than 34 countries in the healthcare and medical research sectors. The Company's technology is being used in many of the world's leading health initiatives, such as the UK Biobank, and over 600 peer-reviewed publications validate the technology. The company's Series B shares are listed on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki and on the OTCQX International market. Read more: https://nightingalehealth.com/

Image Attachments
Nightingale Health

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.