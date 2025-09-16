SynAct Pharma AB: SynAct Pharma's CFO Björn Westberg leaves for new leading position

SynAct Pharma AB (publ) ("SynAct") (Nasdaq Stockholm: SYNACT), a clinical-stage biotechnological company focused on treating inflammation through resolution therapy, today announced that the company's CFO is leaving the company when a successor has been appointed.

"Our current CFO Björn Westberg has decided to pursue another opportunity and will leave the company later this year when his successor is appointed. We wish him all the best in the future," said SynAct CEO Jeppe Øvlesen.

"During Björn Westberg's time at the company, we secured financing, extended the runway into 2027, and put the company on a promising development path. The process of identifying his successor is ongoing, and we look forward to presenting the new CFO as part of our updated management team that is aimed at continuing the development of SynAct's pipeline with a focus on the lead compound resomelagon (AP1189) currently in Phase 2b development in Rheumatoid Arthritis, which has the potential to be a new well-tolerated oral treatment option," Jeppe Øvlesen continued.

"It has been an exciting journey being part of SynAct since 2023, and I am satisfied that SynAct is now in a strong financial position together with a promising development pipeline," said SynAct's CFO, Björn Westberg.

About SynAct Pharma AB

SynAct Pharma AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: SYNACT) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the resolution of inflammation through the selective activation of the melanocortin system. The company has a broad portfolio of oral and injectable selective melanocortin agonists aimed at inducing anti-inflammatory and inflammation resolution activity to help patients achieve immune balance and overcome their inflammation. For further information: https://synactpharma.com/.