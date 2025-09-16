Anzeige
Investment AB Latour: Latour divests its shares in Batec Mobility S.L.U.

Investment AB Latour (publ) has, through its wholly owned business area Latour Industries AB, signed an agreement to divest all shares in the wholly-owned subsidiary Batec Mobility S.L.U (Batec) to Decon Wheel AB ("Decon"), based in Hyltebruk, Sweden. The transaction is expected to be completed no later than October 2025 and is subject to customary divestment conditions.

Batec is a manufacturer of electric and manual handbikes with an annual revenue of approximately EUR 5 million and has approximately 40 employees. With Decon as a new owner, the company will get great support to further develop Batec's product offering.

The divestment has no material effect on the Latour Group's financial position.

Gothenburg, September 16, 2025

INVESTMENT AB LATOUR (PUBL)
Johan Hjertonsson, CEO

For further information, please contact:
Tina Hultkvist, CEO Latour Industries, +46 706 65 12 88
Fredrik Lycke, Investment Director Investment AB Latour, +46 793 40 28 02

Investment AB Latour is a mixed investment company consisting primarily of a wholly-owned industrial operations and an investment portfolio of listed holdings in which Latour is the principal owner or one of the principal owners. The investment portfolio consists of ten substantial holdings with a market value of SEK 88 billion as of 31 August, 2025. The wholly owned industrial operations have an annual turnover of approx. SEK 28 billion.


