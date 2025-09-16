Anzeige
WKN: A3CR32 | ISIN: US0468391067 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATHENA BITCOIN GLOBAL Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATHENA BITCOIN GLOBAL 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
16.09.2025 15:02 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Athena Bitcoin Global: Athena Bitcoin Participated in Money Transmitter Regulators Association Annual Conference

Company showcased commitment to compliance, consumer protection and highlighted regulatory leadership and collaboration

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Athena Bitcoin, the number three global operator of bitcoin kiosks with over 3,000 machines in 34 U.S. states, Puerto Rico and 3 countries across Central and South America, participated in the 2025 Money Transmitter Regulators Association (MTRA) Annual Conference on September 9-11, 2025 in Louisville, KY.

Representing Athena was Chief Compliance Officer & Regulatory Counsel, Sam Nazzaro, and Business Analyst, Hans Telge. The MTRA conference serves as a premier forum for state money-transmitter regulators and industry leaders to discuss licensing, supervision, consumer protection, anti-money laundering and Bank Secrecy Act (AML/BSA) compliance, and broader policy developments.

"Compliance and consumer protection are at the heart of Athena's mission to make Bitcoin accessible in a safe and responsible way," said Sam Nazzaro. "By engaging proactively with regulators and contributing to conversations around best practices, Athena is helping to strengthen trust in our industry while ensuring our customers have secure, transparent access to Bitcoin."

MTRA's mission closely aligns with Athena's consumer protection, safety and compliance standards, such as employing five attestation screens that appear during every transaction and require users to acknowledge critical information at multiple stages, such as confirming that the wallet belongs to them, recognizing common scam red flags, and verifying they are not acting under external pressure while empowering them to manage their assets outside traditional banking frameworks.

Athena's participation in MTRA's Annual Conference underscores the company's long-standing commitment to compliance leadership, regulatory collaboration, and consumer education. With one of the largest Bitcoin kiosk networks across the Americas, Athena continues to build the next generation of responsible Bitcoin access, while maintaining high standards of trust, transparency, and accessibility.

About Athena Bitcoin Global

Athena Bitcoin Global operates an international network of Athena Bitcoin kiosks, which are free standing kiosks that permit customers to buy or sell Bitcoin in exchange for fiat currencies. The Company places its machines in convenience stores, shopping centers and other easily accessible locations in thirty-four US states and Puerto Rico, and in three countries in Central and South America. Athena Bitcoin Global's comprehensive fintech platform enables POS merchant payments powered by Athena Pay and the Company provides safe, reliable and personalized trading services through its Athena Plus services. To learn more visit?www.athenabitcoin.com ?or follow Athena Bitcoin Global on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Athena Bitcoin Global specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

James McCusker
Alpha Advisory Group for Athena Bitcoin
ABIT@alpha-ir.com

SOURCE: Athena Bitcoin Global



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/athena-bitcoin-participated-in-money-transmitter-regulators-associati-1073965

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
