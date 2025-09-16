Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
WKN: A3DQCT | ISIN: FR001400AJ60
Frankfurt
16.09.25 | 08:08
2,660 Euro
-4,32 % -0,120
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHARWOOD ENERGY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHARWOOD ENERGY 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
16.09.2025 18:21 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Charwood Energy: H1 revenue up +56% to EUR3.9m

DJ Charwood Energy: H1 revenue up +56% to EUR3.9m 

Charwood Energy 
Charwood Energy: H1 revenue up +56% to EUR3.9m 
16-Sep-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Press release 
 
Saint-Nolff, 16 September 2025 

Charwood Energy accelerates sharply 

H1 revenue up +56% to EUR3.9m, 
 
Confirmed orders[1] up +127% 

Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), a French specialist offering tailored energy solutions from 
biomass recovery, is reporting its H1 2025 revenue. 
 
In the first half of 2025, Charwood Energy made revenue of EUR3.9 million, an increase of +56% compared with the first 
half of 2024, continuing the acceleration seen since 2023. 
 
Revenue was generated entirely on behalf of third parties, for design, construction and installation services for 
customised biomass energy recovery solutions, on behalf of external clients such as agricultural holdings, 
manufacturers and local authorities. 

"This strong growth reflects our ability to capture the growing demand for local decarbonised solutions. The record 
level of our order book and our first proprietary long-term contracts lay the foundations for a more resilient, 
recurring and profitable model," 
 
says Adrien Haller, Chairman and CEO of Charwood Energy. 

In the third-party business, the first half of the year was marked in particular by the fact we had won several 
projects that boosted activity over the period: 
 
 -- the design and construction of a biomass boiler unit for the supply of renewable energy to two public buildings 
  (swimming pool and gymnasium) in Méru by the community of municipalities of Sablons in the department of Oise; 
 -- the modernisation of a methanisation plant in Brittany which enabled an increase in power through the installation 
  of a 1 MW electric biogas engine (MWel), and a complete upgrade of infrastructures, including the refurbishment of 
  the multi-product dryer; 
 -- the construction of biomass boiler units and equipment in partnership with Idex, our partner for tailored 
  low-carbon utility solutions, for the municipality of Val d'Isère (Savoie) and for a poultry slaughterhouse located 
  in Plouray, Brittany; 
 -- the supply, installation and commissioning of two wood boilers for the supply of heating and domestic hot water for 
  around twenty buildings in Gaillac (Tarn). 
  
 
To date, the Group has secured orders1 from third party customers worth EUR10 million, an increase of +127% compared with 
the first half of 2024 (EUR4.4 million), deliverable and billable in 2025 and 2026, guaranteeing increased visibility 
over the coming quarters. 
 
Other projects are in advanced discussions and expected to be announced in H2 2025. 

In the proprietary business, five power plants are under development, including one on behalf of Verallia France, the 
construction of which is expected to begin before the end of the year. This latter contract relates to the construction 
and operation at the Verallia site in Cognac of a syngas production plant, which Charwood Energy owns for a period of 
21 years. 

Next publication: H1 2025 results on 28 October 2025 after the market closes. 

About Charwood Energy 
 
Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs 
and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy. 
 
Charwood Energy has a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies, including 
heating and heating networks, anaerobic digestion and pyrogasification. 
 
Positioned since 2019 in the promising area of pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the 
development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification units aiming to produce and sell green gas (syngas), biochar 
and carbon credits to industrial customers under direct purchasing contracts. 
 
The company is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for PEA PME equity 
savings plans - Certified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. 
 
For more information, visit https://charwood.energy/investisseurs/ 

Contacts 

CHARWOOD ENERGY 
 
investisseur@charwood.energy 
 
                     
+33 (0)2 97 26 46 30 

SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN           SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
 
Investor Relations          Press Relations 
 
Ghislaine Gasparetto         Michael Scholze 
 
charwood@seitosei-actifin.com    michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 
 
+33 (0)6 85 36 76 81         +33 (0)6 85 86 17 35

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1]Total order book for signed projects deducted from revenue already recorded based on the progress of work completed.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: PR_Charwood Energy - H1 2025 Revenue_vLAST 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Charwood Energy 
         1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard 
         56250 Saint-Nolff 
         France 
Phone:      0297264630 
E-mail:     contact@energy.bzh 
ISIN:      FR001400AJ60 
Euronext Ticker: ALCWE 
AMF Category:  Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:   2198318 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2198318 16-Sep-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2198318&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 16, 2025 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
