Charwood Energy Charwood Energy: H1 revenue up +56% to EUR3.9m 16-Sep-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Saint-Nolff, 16 September 2025 Charwood Energy accelerates sharply H1 revenue up +56% to EUR3.9m, Confirmed orders[1] up +127% Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), a French specialist offering tailored energy solutions from biomass recovery, is reporting its H1 2025 revenue. In the first half of 2025, Charwood Energy made revenue of EUR3.9 million, an increase of +56% compared with the first half of 2024, continuing the acceleration seen since 2023. Revenue was generated entirely on behalf of third parties, for design, construction and installation services for customised biomass energy recovery solutions, on behalf of external clients such as agricultural holdings, manufacturers and local authorities. "This strong growth reflects our ability to capture the growing demand for local decarbonised solutions. The record level of our order book and our first proprietary long-term contracts lay the foundations for a more resilient, recurring and profitable model," says Adrien Haller, Chairman and CEO of Charwood Energy. In the third-party business, the first half of the year was marked in particular by the fact we had won several projects that boosted activity over the period: -- the design and construction of a biomass boiler unit for the supply of renewable energy to two public buildings (swimming pool and gymnasium) in Méru by the community of municipalities of Sablons in the department of Oise; -- the modernisation of a methanisation plant in Brittany which enabled an increase in power through the installation of a 1 MW electric biogas engine (MWel), and a complete upgrade of infrastructures, including the refurbishment of the multi-product dryer; -- the construction of biomass boiler units and equipment in partnership with Idex, our partner for tailored low-carbon utility solutions, for the municipality of Val d'Isère (Savoie) and for a poultry slaughterhouse located in Plouray, Brittany; -- the supply, installation and commissioning of two wood boilers for the supply of heating and domestic hot water for around twenty buildings in Gaillac (Tarn). To date, the Group has secured orders1 from third party customers worth EUR10 million, an increase of +127% compared with the first half of 2024 (EUR4.4 million), deliverable and billable in 2025 and 2026, guaranteeing increased visibility over the coming quarters. Other projects are in advanced discussions and expected to be announced in H2 2025. In the proprietary business, five power plants are under development, including one on behalf of Verallia France, the construction of which is expected to begin before the end of the year. This latter contract relates to the construction and operation at the Verallia site in Cognac of a syngas production plant, which Charwood Energy owns for a period of 21 years. Next publication: H1 2025 results on 28 October 2025 after the market closes. About Charwood Energy Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy. Charwood Energy has a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies, including heating and heating networks, anaerobic digestion and pyrogasification. Positioned since 2019 in the promising area of pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification units aiming to produce and sell green gas (syngas), biochar and carbon credits to industrial customers under direct purchasing contracts. The company is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for PEA PME equity savings plans - Certified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. For more information, visit https://charwood.energy/investisseurs/ Contacts CHARWOOD ENERGY investisseur@charwood.energy +33 (0)2 97 26 46 30 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN Investor Relations Press Relations Ghislaine Gasparetto Michael Scholze charwood@seitosei-actifin.com michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com +33 (0)6 85 36 76 81 +33 (0)6 85 86 17 35

[1]Total order book for signed projects deducted from revenue already recorded based on the progress of work completed.

