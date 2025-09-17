Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863455 | ISIN: GB0002349065 | Ticker-Symbol: BY0
Frankfurt
17.09.25 | 08:02
1,087 Euro
-0,02 % 0,000
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
17.09.2025 08:33 Uhr
180 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Half yearly results

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Half yearly results 

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Half yearly results 
17-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") 

REA today publishes the group's half yearly report for the six months to 30 June 2025. Please click on the link below 
to view. 

The 2025 half yearly report will also be available shortly at www.rea.co.uk/investors/financial-reports. 

HIGHLIGHTS 

Strategic 

 -- Maturity profile of group debt improved 
 -- Sale of outlying subsidiary CDM completed in June 2025 
  
 
Financial 

 -- Revenue increased by 14 per cent to USD92.4 million (2024: USD80.9 million) benefitting from continuing firm prices for 
  both CPO and CPKO 
 -- Average selling prices (including premia for certified oil but net of export duty and levy) for CPO some 13 per 
  cent above 2024 at USD856 per tonne (2024: USD755 per tonne) and for CPKO some 96 per cent above 2024 at USD1,657 per 
  tonne (2024: USD847 per tonne) 
 -- EBITDA for the period of USD33.4 million (2024: USD21.6 million), a 55 per cent increase 
 -- Profit before tax of USD11.6 million (2024: USD8.1 million) before USD5.7 million loss on disposal of CDM notwithstanding 
  USD8.9 million adverse swing in exchange movements 
 -- Group net indebtedness at USD159.1 million (31 December 2024: USD159.3 million) after temporary increase in working 
  capital of USD15.0 million 
 -- Indonesian bank loans repackaged in March 2025 
 -- GBP21.4 million nominal of sterling notes redeemed at 104 per cent on 31 August 2025 
 -- In September 2025, repayment date of at least USD17.6 million nominal of dollar notes postponed to 31 December 2028 
  
 
Agricultural operations 

 -- FFB production for the continuing group (excluding CDM) of 425,061 tonnes (2024: 399,907 tonnes) despite reduced 
  hectarage due to the replanting programme and exceptionally heavy rainfall in the early months 
 -- Extraction rates maintained above 22 per cent 
 -- Replanting and extension planting on target 
  
 
Stone and sand operations 

 -- Production and sales of ATP stone now accelerating 
 -- ATP sale contracts signed with three substantial purchasers of stone 
 -- Sand washing plant being enhanced with scale production projected in 2026 
 -- Both ATP and MCU now under direct control of the group 
  
 
Sustainability and climate 

 -- 100 per cent of the group's own plantations are now RSPO certified 
 -- Projects to promote sustainable development and climate action, including smallholders, continuing apace 
  
 
Outlook 

 -- Firm CPO prices projected for the immediate future 
 -- Group FFB production expected to increase from 2026 as immature areas start to substitute for mature areas taken 
  out of production for replanting with additional FFB expected from Enggang areas now managed by the group 
 -- Cash flows to progressively reap the benefits of capital investments in replanting, new planting and scaling up of 
  the stone and sand operations 
 -- Group's financial position continuing to strengthen with an increasingly encouraging outlook 

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT 
 
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2025 

                                     30 June    30 June    31 December 
 
                                     2025      2024      2024 
 
                                     USD'000     USD'000     USD'000 
 
Revenue                                 92,410     80,945     187,943 
 
Net gain / (loss) arising from changes in fair value of biological    478      (169)     9 
assets 
 
 
Cost of sales                              (63,012)    (63,580)    (136,495) 
 
Gross profit                               29,876     17,196     51,457 
 
Distribution costs                            (507)     (576)     (1,281) 
 
Administrative expenses                         (10,151)    (7,993)    (15,208) 
 
Operating profit                             19,218     8,627     34,968 
 
Interest income                             701      1,167     3,369 
 
Reversal of provision                          -       -       6,622 
 
(Losses) / gains on disposal of subsidiaries and similar charges     (5,723)    -       3,051 
 
Other (losses) / gains                          (2,428)    6,499     7,317 
 
Finance costs                              (5,911)    (8,233)    (16,430) 
 
Profit before tax                            5,857     8,060     38,897 
 
Tax                                   (8,444)    (4,520)    (8,434) 
 
(Loss) / profit for the period                      (2,587)    3,540     30,463 

Attributable to:                                               
 
Equity shareholders                           (2,425)    1,530     26,447 
 
Non-controlling interests                        (162)     2,010     4,016 
 
                                     (2,587)    3,540     30,463 

(Loss) / profit per 25p ordinary share (US cents)                              
 
Basic                                  (15.6)     (5.9)     41.6 
 
Diluted                                 (15.6)     (5.9)     41.6

All operations in all periods are continuing.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

AS AT 30 JUNE 2025 

30 June     30 June     31 December 
 
                   2025       2024       2024 
 
                   USD'000      USD'000      USD'000 
 
Non-current assets                              
 
Goodwill               11,144      11,144      11,144 
 
Intangible assets          2,331      1,401      2,684 
 
Property, plant and equipment    372,280     310,198     386,997 
 
Land                 54,295      51,166      58,098 
 
Financial assets           24,902      77,578      26,735 
 
Deferred tax assets         16,364      14,126      21,278 
 
Total non-current assets       481,316     465,613     506,936 
 
Current assets                                
 
Inventories             25,403      20,956      18,393 
 
Biological assets          3,816      3,160      3,338 
 
Trade and other receivables     39,996      34,885      31,312 
 
Current tax asset          1,243      1,058      228 
 
Cash and cash equivalents      55,208      15,942      38,837 
 
Total current assets         125,666     76,001      92,108 
 
Total assets             606,982     541,614     599,044 
 
Current liabilities                             
 
Trade and other payables       (33,552)     (30,032)     (44,715) 
 
Bank loans              (24,068)     (23,145)     (20,012) 
 
Sterling notes            (30,429)     -        (28,167) 
 
Dollar notes             (26,829)     -        - 
 
Other loans and payables       (8,649)     (6,928)     (2,707) 
 
Total current liabilities      (123,527)    (60,105)     (95,601) 
 
Non-current liabilities                           
 
Trade and other payables       -        (4,252)     - 
 
Bank loans              (132,944)    (81,330)     (114,417) 
 
Sterling notes            -        (40,316)     - 
 
Dollar notes             -        (26,658)     (26,746) 
 
Deferred tax liabilities       (50,923)     (34,654)     (47,404) 
 
Other loans and payables       (11,129)     (21,373)     (19,897) 
 
Total non-current liabilities    (194,996)    (208,583)    (208,464) 
 
Total liabilities          (318,523)    (268,688)    (304,065) 
 
Net assets              288,459     272,926     294,979 

Equity                                    
 
Share capital            133,590     133,590     133,590 
 
Share premium account        47,374      47,374      47,374 
 
Translation reserve         (25,824)     (24,416)     (26,332) 
 
Retained earnings          62,960      47,836      69,826 
 
                   218,100     204,384     224,458 
 
Non-controlling interests      70,359      68,542      70,521 
 
Total equity             288,459     272,926     294,979

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2025 

30 June     30 June     31 December 
 
                                 2025      2024      2024 
 
                                 USD'000      USD'000      USD'000 
 
Net cash from / (used in) operating activities          5,770      (4,712)     31,751 

Investing activities                                           
 
Interest received                        701       1,167      1,069 
 
Proceeds on disposal of PPE                   -        13       4,179 
 
Purchases of intangible assets and PPE              (16,040)    (9,773)     (34,621) 
 
Expenditure on land                       (664)      (684)      (4,530) 
 
Net investment stone and coal interests             -        (4,227)     (3,610) 
 
Net investment sand interest                   (3,070)     -        (4,413) 
 
Cash received from non-current receivables            -        1,298      1,258 
 
Cash acquired with new subsidiary                -        -        259 
 
Cash divested on disposal of group company            (372)      -        - 
 
Cash reclassified from asset held for sale            -        9        9 
 
Net proceeds on disposal of group company            8,365      -        - 
 
Net cash used in investing activities              (11,080)    (12,197)    (40,400) 

Financing activities                                           
 
Preference dividends paid                    (4,414)     (14,510)    (18,576) 
 
Repayment of bank borrowings                   (9,804)     (7,540)     (36,862) 
 
New bank borrowings drawn                    47,570     6,494      64,342 
 
Purchase of sterling notes for cancellation           (381)      -        (11,606) 
 
Repayment of borrowings from non-controlling shareholder     (8,750)     (11,747)    (12,234) 
 
New equity from non-controlling interests            -        50,000     53,580 
 
Cost of non-controlling interest transaction           -        (1,078)     (1,078) 
 
Purchase of non-controlling interest               -        (2,726)     (2,726) 
 
Repayment of lease liabilities                  (1,500)     (1,271)     (2,724) 
 
Net cash from financing activities                22,721     17,622     32,116 

Cash and cash equivalents                                        
 
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents            17,411     713       23,467 
 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period         38,837     14,195     14,195 
 
Effect of exchange rate changes                 (1,040)     1,034      1,175 
 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period            55,208     15,942     38,837

Enquiries:

R.E.A Holdings plc

Tel: +44 (0)20 7436 7877

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attachment

File: REA Half yearly report 2025 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0002349065 
Category Code: IR 
TIDM:     RE. 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 401996 
EQS News ID:  2198392 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2198392&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 17, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.