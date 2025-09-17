DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Half yearly results

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Half yearly results 17-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") REA today publishes the group's half yearly report for the six months to 30 June 2025. Please click on the link below to view. The 2025 half yearly report will also be available shortly at www.rea.co.uk/investors/financial-reports. HIGHLIGHTS Strategic -- Maturity profile of group debt improved -- Sale of outlying subsidiary CDM completed in June 2025 Financial -- Revenue increased by 14 per cent to USD92.4 million (2024: USD80.9 million) benefitting from continuing firm prices for both CPO and CPKO -- Average selling prices (including premia for certified oil but net of export duty and levy) for CPO some 13 per cent above 2024 at USD856 per tonne (2024: USD755 per tonne) and for CPKO some 96 per cent above 2024 at USD1,657 per tonne (2024: USD847 per tonne) -- EBITDA for the period of USD33.4 million (2024: USD21.6 million), a 55 per cent increase -- Profit before tax of USD11.6 million (2024: USD8.1 million) before USD5.7 million loss on disposal of CDM notwithstanding USD8.9 million adverse swing in exchange movements -- Group net indebtedness at USD159.1 million (31 December 2024: USD159.3 million) after temporary increase in working capital of USD15.0 million -- Indonesian bank loans repackaged in March 2025 -- GBP21.4 million nominal of sterling notes redeemed at 104 per cent on 31 August 2025 -- In September 2025, repayment date of at least USD17.6 million nominal of dollar notes postponed to 31 December 2028 Agricultural operations -- FFB production for the continuing group (excluding CDM) of 425,061 tonnes (2024: 399,907 tonnes) despite reduced hectarage due to the replanting programme and exceptionally heavy rainfall in the early months -- Extraction rates maintained above 22 per cent -- Replanting and extension planting on target Stone and sand operations -- Production and sales of ATP stone now accelerating -- ATP sale contracts signed with three substantial purchasers of stone -- Sand washing plant being enhanced with scale production projected in 2026 -- Both ATP and MCU now under direct control of the group Sustainability and climate -- 100 per cent of the group's own plantations are now RSPO certified -- Projects to promote sustainable development and climate action, including smallholders, continuing apace Outlook -- Firm CPO prices projected for the immediate future -- Group FFB production expected to increase from 2026 as immature areas start to substitute for mature areas taken out of production for replanting with additional FFB expected from Enggang areas now managed by the group -- Cash flows to progressively reap the benefits of capital investments in replanting, new planting and scaling up of the stone and sand operations -- Group's financial position continuing to strengthen with an increasingly encouraging outlook CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2025 30 June 30 June 31 December 2025 2024 2024 USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 Revenue 92,410 80,945 187,943 Net gain / (loss) arising from changes in fair value of biological 478 (169) 9 assets Cost of sales (63,012) (63,580) (136,495) Gross profit 29,876 17,196 51,457 Distribution costs (507) (576) (1,281) Administrative expenses (10,151) (7,993) (15,208) Operating profit 19,218 8,627 34,968 Interest income 701 1,167 3,369 Reversal of provision - - 6,622 (Losses) / gains on disposal of subsidiaries and similar charges (5,723) - 3,051 Other (losses) / gains (2,428) 6,499 7,317 Finance costs (5,911) (8,233) (16,430) Profit before tax 5,857 8,060 38,897 Tax (8,444) (4,520) (8,434) (Loss) / profit for the period (2,587) 3,540 30,463 Attributable to: Equity shareholders (2,425) 1,530 26,447 Non-controlling interests (162) 2,010 4,016 (2,587) 3,540 30,463 (Loss) / profit per 25p ordinary share (US cents) Basic (15.6) (5.9) 41.6 Diluted (15.6) (5.9) 41.6

All operations in all periods are continuing.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

AS AT 30 JUNE 2025

30 June 30 June 31 December 2025 2024 2024 USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 Non-current assets Goodwill 11,144 11,144 11,144 Intangible assets 2,331 1,401 2,684 Property, plant and equipment 372,280 310,198 386,997 Land 54,295 51,166 58,098 Financial assets 24,902 77,578 26,735 Deferred tax assets 16,364 14,126 21,278 Total non-current assets 481,316 465,613 506,936 Current assets Inventories 25,403 20,956 18,393 Biological assets 3,816 3,160 3,338 Trade and other receivables 39,996 34,885 31,312 Current tax asset 1,243 1,058 228 Cash and cash equivalents 55,208 15,942 38,837 Total current assets 125,666 76,001 92,108 Total assets 606,982 541,614 599,044 Current liabilities Trade and other payables (33,552) (30,032) (44,715) Bank loans (24,068) (23,145) (20,012) Sterling notes (30,429) - (28,167) Dollar notes (26,829) - - Other loans and payables (8,649) (6,928) (2,707) Total current liabilities (123,527) (60,105) (95,601) Non-current liabilities Trade and other payables - (4,252) - Bank loans (132,944) (81,330) (114,417) Sterling notes - (40,316) - Dollar notes - (26,658) (26,746) Deferred tax liabilities (50,923) (34,654) (47,404) Other loans and payables (11,129) (21,373) (19,897) Total non-current liabilities (194,996) (208,583) (208,464) Total liabilities (318,523) (268,688) (304,065) Net assets 288,459 272,926 294,979 Equity Share capital 133,590 133,590 133,590 Share premium account 47,374 47,374 47,374 Translation reserve (25,824) (24,416) (26,332) Retained earnings 62,960 47,836 69,826 218,100 204,384 224,458 Non-controlling interests 70,359 68,542 70,521 Total equity 288,459 272,926 294,979

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2025

30 June 30 June 31 December 2025 2024 2024 USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities 5,770 (4,712) 31,751 Investing activities Interest received 701 1,167 1,069 Proceeds on disposal of PPE - 13 4,179 Purchases of intangible assets and PPE (16,040) (9,773) (34,621) Expenditure on land (664) (684) (4,530) Net investment stone and coal interests - (4,227) (3,610) Net investment sand interest (3,070) - (4,413) Cash received from non-current receivables - 1,298 1,258 Cash acquired with new subsidiary - - 259 Cash divested on disposal of group company (372) - - Cash reclassified from asset held for sale - 9 9 Net proceeds on disposal of group company 8,365 - - Net cash used in investing activities (11,080) (12,197) (40,400) Financing activities Preference dividends paid (4,414) (14,510) (18,576) Repayment of bank borrowings (9,804) (7,540) (36,862) New bank borrowings drawn 47,570 6,494 64,342 Purchase of sterling notes for cancellation (381) - (11,606) Repayment of borrowings from non-controlling shareholder (8,750) (11,747) (12,234) New equity from non-controlling interests - 50,000 53,580 Cost of non-controlling interest transaction - (1,078) (1,078) Purchase of non-controlling interest - (2,726) (2,726) Repayment of lease liabilities (1,500) (1,271) (2,724) Net cash from financing activities 22,721 17,622 32,116 Cash and cash equivalents Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 17,411 713 23,467 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 38,837 14,195 14,195 Effect of exchange rate changes (1,040) 1,034 1,175 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 55,208 15,942 38,837

Enquiries:

R.E.A Holdings plc

Tel: +44 (0)20 7436 7877

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attachment

File: REA Half yearly report 2025 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB0002349065 Category Code: IR TIDM: RE. LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150 Sequence No.: 401996 EQS News ID: 2198392 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2198392&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 17, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)