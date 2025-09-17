Prisma Properties AB: Prisma Properties continues to grow in Denmark - launches new retail project in Aarhus

Prisma Properties has entered into an agreement with Århus municipality regarding the acquisition of land in Skejby, an established commercial area at the entrance to Århus. On the site, the company is now starting the development of a new modern shopping center of approximately 6,500 square meters with a focus on discount retail and QSR (Quick Service Restaurants). Upon completion, the annual rental value is estimated to amount to approximately DKK 10 million, corresponding to approximately SEK 15 million.

Prisma Properties has already signed long-term agreements with Jysk, Lager 157, Sport 24 and an established restaurant chain. With the exception of a minor remaining building right, the project is fully leased, with an average lease term of twelve years.

- We are further strengthening our position in Denmark and are proud to now also be represented in Denmark's second largest city. With attractive locations, strong tenants and long leases, we are continuing to build on our strategy of growing in the Nordic region with modern and sustainable retail locations, says Carsten Krebs, Chief Development Officer at Prisma Properties.

The project complements an already well-established retail area where players such as Ikea and Elgiganten are already represented. Construction is scheduled to start at the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2025 and completion is expected in the third quarter of 2026.

In line with Prisma Properties' sustainability strategy, the area will be designed with energy-efficient buildings, all of which will be equipped with sedum roofs that contribute to better insulation, efficient stormwater management and increased biodiversity. The project will be further enhanced by the installation of around 30 fast chargers for electric cars, which will increase its attractiveness for both tenants and visitors.

For more information, please contact:

Carsten Krebs, CDO, Prisma Properties

carsten.krebs@prismaproperties.se

+46 73-311 89 62

About Prisma Properties

Prisma Properties is a leading developer and long-term owner of modern properties in the discount retail, grocery retail, and quick-service restaurant (QSR) sectors. The company owns nearly 140 properties, primarily in Sweden and in Denmark, and plans to expand further in Sweden and the other Nordic countries. Focusing on long-term thinking, sustainability and accessibility, Prisma Properties invests in next generation retail centers and fast-charging stations for electric vehicles near highways and other high-traffic locations. Prisma Properties' shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap under the ticker code PRISMA, and its head office is located in Stockholm.