

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's residential property price inflation eased in July to the lowest level in nearly one-and-a-half years, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



The residential property price index climbed 7.5 percent year-on-year in July, slower than the 7.9 percent rise in the previous month. Prices have been rising since February 2020.



Further, this was the slowest price growth since March 2024, when prices rose 7.4 percent.



In the capital region, Dublin, residential property prices rose 6.0 percent annually in July. House prices and apartment costs also increased 6.2 percent and 5.3 percent, respectively, compared to last year.



Except for Dublin, residential property prices in Ireland were 8.7 percent higher in July than a year ago.



