HEALTHY EXTRACTS INC.: Nutraceutical Technology Leader, Healthy Extracts, to Present at ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit 2025 in Toronto on September 18, 2025

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB:HYEX), a unique platform for acquiring, developing, manufacturing and marketing science-based nutraceuticals and oral delivery systems for brain, heart and metabolic health, has been invited to present at the ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit being held at the St. Regis Hotel in Toronto, Ontario, on September 18, 2025.

The ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit 2025 brings together a select roster of more than 20 high-growth companies with institutional and retail investors for a dynamic day of strategic networking and insight-sharing.

The event will feature keynote presentations, expert-led panel discussions, and one-on-one meetings designed to connect investors with compelling opportunities and provide actionable market intelligence.

Healthy Extracts management will present the unique features of its platform for the strategic acquisition, development and marketing of nutraceutical technologies that has been driving record financial results, with net revenues up nearly 20% in the first half of 2025.

Much of this strong growth is based on subscription-based recurring revenue streams, with direct-to-consumer product subscriptions up 88%, and Amazon "Subscribe & Save" customers increasing 107% over the past year. The company's highly optimized sales and marketing strategies have helped it achieve and maintain a top three category ranking on Amazon.com.

The company will also review its recently completed transformative merger with Gummy USA that has accelerated the company's growth outlook by more than 50%. Proprietary patent-pending SureDose technology offers superior safety, efficacy and compliance for white and private label customers looking for precision-dosed nutraceutical gummies.

This unique gummy manufacturing technology complements Healthy Extracts' new exclusive functional drinking straw technology that was recently introduced in the new Whitney Johns Gut Health Straw, a private-label product of Whitney Johns Nutrition.

Investors interested in attending this exclusive, invite-only event and meet with Healthy Extracts may submit their request here.

About ArcStone Securities and Investments

ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. is a diversified financial services firm with offices in New York and Toronto. The firm specializes in providing bespoke solutions to mid-market companies worldwide, with a particular focus on cross-border transactions between Canada and the United States. ArcStone's strategic partnership with Kingswood U.S. enhances its ability to offer a full spectrum of financial services to the clients. To learn more, go to www.arcstoneglobalsecurities.com.

About Kingswood U.S.

Kingswood U.S., part of the Kingswood Group, is a network of wealth management firms that includes an SEC-registered RIA and a FINRA-licensed broker-dealer. The firm offers comprehensive investment banking, wealth management and equity research solutions, along with a comprehensive suite of solutions to support financial advisors. For more information, visit www.kingswoodus.com.

About Healthy Extracts

Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX) develops, manufactures and markets proprietary, science-based supplements for brain, heart, and gut health. The platform enables clinically tested formulas and exclusive partnerships that deliver wellness solutions with measurable consumer and shareholder value.

The company's Gummy USA subsidiary is a leading developer and manufacturer of precision-dosed nutraceutical and pharmaceutical-grade gummies. Its proprietary patent-pending SureDose technology delivers superior safety, efficacy and compliance for white and private label customers.

Healthy Extracts wholly owned subsidiaries, BergametNA and Ultimate Brain Nutrients (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. BergametNA products are the only heart health supplements distributed in North America containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit, the only superfruit with the highest known concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids.

The company also has exclusive agreements for other innovative oral delivery systems that include Gelteq gel-packs and the Gut Health Straw, both of which provide superior bioavailability and ultimate consumer convenience.

To learn more, go to: healthyextractsinc.com, bergametna.com, tryubn.com or gummyusa.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2025, and future periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only to the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Food & Drug Administration Disclosure

The product and formulation featured in this release is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 12. This product should be used only as directed on the label. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A doctor's advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Gummy USA , BergametNA, Ultimate Brain Nutrients, UBN, Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit and F4T® are trademarks and registered trademarks of Healthy Extracts Inc.

