Tiderock Companies, Inc.: Tiderock Composites Secures $335,000 in New Orders from Leading Airline Seat Manufacturer

New purchase orders underscore Tiderock's execution and multi-sector growth strategy

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTCID:TDRK), a diversified holding company focused on growth through operational revitalization and strategic acquisitions, today announced that its subsidiary, Tiderock Composites Ltd., has received $335,000 in new purchase orders from a long-standing customer, a global leader in aircraft seating.

Earlier this year, Tiderock Composites successfully delivered over $100,000 in initial orders year-to-date, demonstrating its ability to meet stringent aerospace requirements and production schedules. Building on this success, the customer has awarded Tiderock additional purchase orders covering a series of specialized composite seat components.

"These new orders are a strong validation of our team's execution and the trust we've re-established with one of the most respected names in the airline seating industry," said Adam Rooney, Director of Sales of Tiderock Companies. "We're very pleased with the results of the first projects delivered, which has led directly to expanded engagement and discussions around additional seating programs planned for 2026."

The airline seat sector is a core growth vertical for Tiderock Composites, leveraging its expertise in phenolic and advanced fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) systems to deliver lightweight, durable, and safety-compliant components. By re-engaging historical customers and scaling production reliability, the Company is positioning itself as a trusted supplier across transportation and industrial applications.

About Tiderock Companies, Inc.

Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTCID: TDRK) is a diversified holding company focused on building value in advanced manufacturing, composites, and sustainable products. Through its subsidiary Tiderock Composites Ltd., the Company delivers phenolic and advanced fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) solutions to the aerospace, marine, automotive, and industrial markets, supplying lightweight, durable, and safety-compliant components. Beyond composites, Tiderock is expanding into biodegradable and eco-friendly materials, including its recently announced distribution agreement with Nextgen Bioplastics to bring compostable packaging solutions to global markets. Leveraging operational revitalization, disciplined acquisitions, and active customer engagement, Tiderock is positioning itself as a trusted partner for companies seeking innovative, sustainable, and performance-driven solutions across multiple industries.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to the Company's growth strategy, client expansion, and future orders. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Tiderock Companies disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

