Tiderock Companies, Inc. Announces Q3 2025 Results and Provides Corporate Update

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTCID:TDRK), a diversified holding company with operations in advanced composites manufacturing, today announced the filing of its Quarterly Report for the period ended September 30, 2025.

Q3 2025 Financial & Operational Highlights

Revenue Growth Driven by Manufacturing Expansion

Tiderock reported $668,457 in revenue for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, compared with $358,539 for the same period in 2024, reflecting the first full operating cycles of Tiderock Composites Ltd. following its 2024 acquisition. Product revenue for the period totaled $477,383, supported by active rail, aerospace, and marine manufacturing programs from the company's Coningsby, Lincolnshire facility.

Gross Margin Improvement

Gross margin improved to $564,971 for the nine-month period, compared with $358,539 in 2024, demonstrating positive traction from production scaling, contract fulfilment, and enhanced operational efficiencies.

Operating Expenses & Net Loss

Operating expenses for the nine-month period were $1,455,611, reflecting continued investment into manufacturing capacity, labor, and integration of the UK business.

Net loss for the period totaled $964,047, compared to net income of $116,418 in the prior year period, primarily driven by increased SG&A associated with the acquisition and expansion of Tiderock Composites.

Operational Progress at Tiderock Composites

Tiderock Composites Ltd., the company's UK-based composites manufacturing subsidiary, continued to advance its capabilities in:

Phenolic and epoxy fiberglass composites

Carbon fiber reinforced plastics

Rail interior components

Bespoke mould tooling and CNC pattern making

Marine and aerospace lightweight composite structure

William Waldrop, Director and Founder, commented "This quarter reflects the early strength of our manufacturing platform and the benefits of integrating a highly capable U.K. composites operation. While our investments in people, equipment, and working capital have affected short-term profitability, they are laying the foundation for a business with significantly greater scale potential. Our team is executing with discipline across both the U.S. and U.K., and we remain committed to improving our balance sheet, expanding production capacity, and positioning Tiderock for sustained growth into 2026."

About Tiderock Companies, Inc.

Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTCID:TDRK) is a diversified holding company focused on building value in advanced manufacturing, composites, and sustainable products. Through its subsidiary Tiderock Composites Ltd., the Company delivers phenolic and advanced fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) solutions to the aerospace, rail, marine, automotive, and industrial markets, supplying lightweight, durable, and safety-compliant components. Beyond composites, Tiderock is expanding into biodegradable and eco-friendly materials, including its recently announced distribution agreement with Nextgen Bioplastics to bring compostable packaging solutions to global markets. Leveraging operational revitalization, disciplined acquisitions, and active customer engagement, Tiderock is positioning itself as a trusted partner for companies seeking innovative, sustainable, and performance-driven solutions across multiple industries.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to the Company's growth strategy, client expansion, and future orders. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Tiderock Companies disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

