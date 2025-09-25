Tiderock Companies, Inc.: Tiderock Companies Commences Deliveries on $700,000 in Rail Orders for London Underground Refurbishment

Tiderock Composites Trusted Composite Partner for the World's Leading Companies

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTCID:TDRK), a diversified holding company focused on growth through operational revitalization and strategic acquisitions, today announced that its subsidiary, Tiderock Composites Ltd., has commenced deliveries under contracts totaling over $700,000 for the refurbishment of the London Underground, the world's oldest metro system and one of the busiest urban transit networks, operated by Transport for London (TfL).

The program involves the retrofit of driver cab interiors along with a variety of other composite components designed to modernize and extend the service life of rolling stock across the Underground.

"These deliveries mark a significant milestone for Tiderock as we strengthen our presence in the rail sector," said Adam Rooney, Director of Sales of Tiderock Companies. "The London Underground is among the most demanding and safety-conscious transit systems in the world. Our phenolic composite solutions provide the lightweight, durable, and fire-resistant materials required to ensure long-term performance and passenger safety."

Phenolic composites are a critical material in modern rail applications, offering a unique combination of strength-to-weight performance, inherent fire resistance, low smoke and toxicity, and long-term durability. These properties allow operators like Transport for London to improve safety, reduce maintenance costs, and extend asset life while maintaining compliance with rigorous global standards.

This order builds on Tiderock's growing role in the rail refurbishment sector, complementing the Company's established expertise in aerospace, marine, and industrial applications. By supplying specialized phenolic and fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) solutions, Tiderock continues to position itself as a trusted partner to transportation operators worldwide.

