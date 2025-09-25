Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Börsenchance: Ist das die bedeutendste Kupferentdeckung Kanadas?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C3BL | ISIN: US88642K1043 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TIDEROCK COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TIDEROCK COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
25.09.2025 14:38 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tiderock Companies, Inc.: Tiderock Companies Commences Deliveries on $700,000 in Rail Orders for London Underground Refurbishment

Tiderock Composites Trusted Composite Partner for the World's Leading Companies

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTCID:TDRK), a diversified holding company focused on growth through operational revitalization and strategic acquisitions, today announced that its subsidiary, Tiderock Composites Ltd., has commenced deliveries under contracts totaling over $700,000 for the refurbishment of the London Underground, the world's oldest metro system and one of the busiest urban transit networks, operated by Transport for London (TfL).

The program involves the retrofit of driver cab interiors along with a variety of other composite components designed to modernize and extend the service life of rolling stock across the Underground.

"These deliveries mark a significant milestone for Tiderock as we strengthen our presence in the rail sector," said Adam Rooney, Director of Sales of Tiderock Companies. "The London Underground is among the most demanding and safety-conscious transit systems in the world. Our phenolic composite solutions provide the lightweight, durable, and fire-resistant materials required to ensure long-term performance and passenger safety."

Phenolic composites are a critical material in modern rail applications, offering a unique combination of strength-to-weight performance, inherent fire resistance, low smoke and toxicity, and long-term durability. These properties allow operators like Transport for London to improve safety, reduce maintenance costs, and extend asset life while maintaining compliance with rigorous global standards.

This order builds on Tiderock's growing role in the rail refurbishment sector, complementing the Company's established expertise in aerospace, marine, and industrial applications. By supplying specialized phenolic and fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) solutions, Tiderock continues to position itself as a trusted partner to transportation operators worldwide.

About Tiderock Companies, Inc.

Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTCID:TDRK) is a diversified holding company focused on building value in advanced manufacturing, composites, and sustainable products. Through its subsidiary Tiderock Composites Ltd., the Company delivers phenolic and advanced fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) solutions to the aerospace, rail, marine, automotive, and industrial markets, supplying lightweight, durable, and safety-compliant components. Beyond composites, Tiderock is expanding into biodegradable and eco-friendly materials, including its recently announced distribution agreement with Nextgen Bioplastics to bring compostable packaging solutions to global markets. Leveraging operational revitalization, disciplined acquisitions, and active customer engagement, Tiderock is positioning itself as a trusted partner for companies seeking innovative, sustainable, and performance-driven solutions across multiple industries.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to the Company's growth strategy, client expansion, and future orders. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Tiderock Companies disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact

Investor Relations
Tiderock Companies, Inc.
Email: investors@tiderockcompanies.com
Website: www.tiderockcompanies.com

SOURCE: Tiderock Companies, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tiderock-companies-commences-deliveries-on-700-000-in-rail-order-1077836

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.