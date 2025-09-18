LA FRANCAISE DE L'ENERGIE: FDE Strengthens its Board with the Appointment of Sophie Elkrief as Independent Director

FDE Strengthens its Board with the Appointment of Sophie Elkrief as Independent Director

Pontpierre, France, September 18th, 2025 - FDE (Euronext: FDE - ISIN: FR0013030152), a carbon negative energy producer, today announced the appointment of Sophie Elkrief as an Independent Director to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ms. Elkrief will also serve on both the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee.

Strengthening Corporate Governance

The appointment of Ms. Elkrief represents a significant step in FDE's ongoing commitment to enhance its corporate governance standards and align with best practices for listed companies. Her addition to the Board reinforces the company's dedication to independent oversight and strategic guidance as it continues to execute its growth strategy in the evolving energy landscape.

"We are delighted to welcome Sophie Elkrief to our Board of Directors," said Julien Moulin, Chairman of FDE. "Her appointment underscores our commitment to continuous improvement in corporate governance and brings invaluable expertise that will benefit all our stakeholders as we navigate the energy transition."

Extensive Financial Markets and International Energy Transition Expertise

Ms. Elkrief brings over 25 years of distinguished experience in financial markets, investment management, and corporate governance, with a proven track record in energy transition financing and ESG investing. Her deep understanding of capital markets, coupled with her extensive international experience across Europe and the United States, positions her exceptionally well to contribute to the company's strategic direction and expansion initiatives.

Key aspects of Ms. Elkrief's background include:

Pioneering ESG and energy transition investing , having positioned MAIF as a leader in sustainable finance with innovative products supporting energy and social transition;

, having positioned MAIF as a leader in sustainable finance with innovative products supporting energy and social transition; Extensive capital markets experience , as a portfolio manager of event driven strategies (€3 billion), as Chief Investment Officer of credit & alternatives (€15 billion in equity & credit strategies) and managing over €20 billion in assets across all asset classes during her tenure as Chief Investment Officer at MAIF;

, as a portfolio manager of event driven strategies (€3 billion), as Chief Investment Officer of credit & alternatives (€15 billion in equity & credit strategies) and managing over €20 billion in assets across all asset classes during her tenure as Chief Investment Officer at MAIF; Strong governance expertise with current and former board positions at leading financial institutions including Natixis Investment Managers (Chairwoman of Audit Committee), Younited Credit, Abeille Assurances, Socgen Mauritania and several asset management companies; and

with current and former board positions at leading financial institutions including Natixis Investment Managers (Chairwoman of Audit Committee), Younited Credit, Abeille Assurances, Socgen Mauritania and several asset management companies; and International experience spanning New York, London, and Mauritania, with deep expertise in cross-border transactions and regulatory environments.

Enhanced Investor Relations and Market Access

The appointment of Ms. Elkrief is expected to significantly strengthen FDE's relationships with the investment community and enhance access to international capital markets, while the Group is pursuing its active development strategy.

Ms. Elkrief's extensive experience with institutional investors, including managing €20 billion in assets at MAIF and her current role as Partner at Andera Partners, will support the company's efforts to communicate its value proposition and growth strategy effectively to sophisticated investors.

"Sophie's appointment comes at a pivotal time for our company as we continue to develop our energy assets and explore new opportunities in the energy transition," added Antoine Forcinal, CEO of FDE. Her expertise in sustainable finance and proven track record in energy transition investing will be instrumental in supporting our financing and development objectives."

Committee Appointments Reinforce Governance Excellence

Ms. Elkrief's appointments to both the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee reflect the Board's confidence in her extensive financial expertise and governance experience. These roles will enable her to contribute directly to:

Audit Committee : Oversight of financial reporting, internal controls, and risk management processes, leveraging her experience as Chairwoman of the Audit Committee at Natixis Investment Managers.

: Oversight of financial reporting, internal controls, and risk management processes, leveraging her experience as Remuneration Committee: Development of compensation policies aligned with company performance and shareholder interests, drawing on her executive leadership experience across multiple organizations.

Commitment to Energy Transition Leadership

FDE continues to position itself as an independent leader in Europe's energy transition, with a focus on low carbon energy. The enhanced Board composition, with Ms. Elkrief's addition, strengthens the company's capability to navigate the complex regulatory and market environment while pursuing sustainable growth opportunities.

Financial outlook confirmed for 2030

Annual revenues more than €175 million

EBITDA above €85 million

Over 20 million tons of CO ? eq emissions avoided per annum

Next event:

Annual Results 2025: October 23rd, 2025

Reuters code: FDE.PA Bloomberg code: FDE.FP Press

contact@francaisedelenergie.fr

+ 33 3 87 04 34 51 Investor Relations

ir@francaisedelenergie.fr

+ 33 3 87 04 34 51

About La Française de l'Énergie

FDE is an independent multi-energy producer dedicated to making Net Zero happen.

As a specialist in local energy systems and the circular economy, FDE capitalizes on its industrial know-how ranging from engineering, energy production to CO 2 storage to provide energy solutions that combine carbon footprint reduction with better resilience of the associated eco-systems.

For more information, visit https://www.francaisedelenergie.fr/

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward - looking statements and estimates concerning LFDE's financial condition, operating results, strategy, projects and future performance and the markets in which it operates. Such forward-looking statements and estimates may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is designed to," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "objective," "should," or the negative of these and similar expressions. They incorporate all topics that are not historical facts. Forward looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on management's current assumptions and assessment of risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, which were deemed to be reasonable at the time they were made but which may turn out to be incorrect. Events and outcomes are difficult to predict and depend on factors beyond the company's control. Consequently, the actual results, financial condition, performances and/or achievements of LFDE or of the industry may turn out to differ materially from the future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by these statements, forecasts and estimates. Owing to these uncertainties, no representation is made as to the correctness or fairness of these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the date on which they are made, and LFDE undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the date on which they are made, and LFDE undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

nZ1qlZZuaWvHnG1vZZWbaWVsaWdow5bFlpfJnGVolJ+XcG2UlZiUb5jIZnJllWps

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-94056-cp_appointment-selkrief_180925-uk-vf.pdf