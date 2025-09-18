Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2025) - A treasure hunt for more than $1 million in gold is capturing the imagination of Canadians and the momentum keeps building. Just weeks after launch, the Great Canadian Treasure Hunt has become a coast-to-coast phenomenon, sparking debates, exploration, and clue-sharing across the country:

55,000+ subscribers have joined the hunt and signed up for clues

430,000+ website views recorded to date

Online forums and threads buzzing with maps and theories

"This is a modern-day gold rush," said Anthony Vaccaro, President of The Northern Miner Group. "The response has been overwhelming; Canadians are engaged and excited to solve the riddles. With the first of 12 bonus prizes now live in Dawson City, we're taking the hunt to its next stage and can't wait to see what Canadian treasure seekers discover."

The Northern Miner, the organizer of the hunt, is excited to announce the release of the first bonus prize kicking off a regional hunt in Dawson City, Yukon, the historic heart of Canada's Gold Rush, where a prize representing six one-ounce gold coins is hidden, valued at more than CAD$30,000 as of the spot market gold price on September 16, 2025.

When first announced, each bonus prize was valued at $27,729. Today, that same prize is worth more than $30,000, reflecting gold's steady climb. The grand treasure has also risen in value and is now worth over $1.1 million. These increases underscore gold's enduring role as a hedge against currency debasement, and a reminder of why precious metals remain essential in uncertain times.

Monthly Prizes Connect to the $1M+ Gold Hunt

Twelve bonus prizes (each representing six one-ounce gold coins) will roll out over the next year, revealed through new monthly stories and videos. Every release carries two layers of mystery: clues pointing to the regional bonus prize and the $1+ million grand treasure. Together, these releases will ignite fresh debates and theories while inspiring people to reconnect with the country's history of adventure and discovery.

Watch the Dawson City reveal video here: English | French

Join the hunt at: treasure.northernminer.com





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AIpYKspc4V4

This campaign is proudly presented with the support of industry sponsors including Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Sprott Money, EarthLabs Inc., IAMGOLD Corporation, Kinross Gold Corporation, The World Gold Council, Alamos Gold Inc., Ernst & Young LLP, MINING.COM, CEO.CA and The Canadian Mining Journal.

For more information, including full contest rules, FAQs and updates, visit treasure.northernminer.com.

Follow @northernminer (X/FB/YouTube) | @thenorthernminer (IG) | @mining (X) | @miningdotcom (IG/FB/YouTube); @ceodotca (X/IG/FB/TikTok) | @ceocafilm (YouTube) for ongoing clues and community updates.

-30-

About The Northern Miner

The Northern Miner is a one-of-a-kind information resource. With over 110 years of experience serving the mining and exploration industry, crucial reports by The Northern Miner writing staff inform the decision-making process of thousands of high-performing mining professionals.

Founded in 1915, The Northern Miner remains the industry's most respected mining news authority, known for its on-the-ground journalism, editorial independence, and deep sector expertise. Now owned by EarthLabs Inc., it operates alongside platforms like MINING.COM, CEO.CA, and Canadian Mining Journal, delivering critical insight and trusted intelligence to the global mining community.

About EarthLabs Inc.

EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) is a mining investment, technology, and media company that aims to provide strategic leverage to the metals and mining sector through investments, royalties and a full suite of data-driven media SaaS tools and services including CEO.CA, The Northern Miner, MINING.COM, Canadian Mining Journal and DigiGeoData.

