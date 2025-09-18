Tego Cyber Inc.: VigilAigent Announces Breakthrough Results with First Virtual Aigent (Prototype "Aigent Deuce"

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / VigilAigentTM, a subsidiary of Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCID:TGCB), today announced a major milestone in the development of its Ai-driven managed security platform. The company's first Virtual AigentTM prototype, "Aigent Deuce," has entered limited production testing for threat hunting and identification and demonstrated groundbreaking results in real-world cybersecurity incidents.

In a recent incident, Aigent Deuce was used to review logs from a complex EDR evasion incident. Aigent Deuce reviewed months of data in under a minute and pointed to process anomalies and network anomalies that had successfully evaded sophisticated EDR solutions for more than 90 days. In a side-by-side comparison it took a human Special Aigent more than 20 minutes just to move the logs into another tool to begin the investigation which would have taken hours or days.

Aigent Deuce has been used in several additional incidents of note and continues to not just find more anomalies, but provide additional context and demonstrate the ability to provide pathways to resolution and remediation protocols.

"This is a defining moment for VigilAigent," said Special Aigent in Charge of Revenue and Strategic Ops "Chimera". "Aigent Deuce continues to validate our vision that combining human vigilance with agentic Ai can transform how threats are detected and neutralized."

The successful testing of Aigent Deuce's abilities demonstrates the potential of VigilAigent's platform to deliver faster, more accurate detection and response, reducing reliance on legacy tools that struggle to keep pace with today's adversaries.

As Aigent Deuce remains in limited production mode, it continues to learn and evolve with every incident it handles. Aigent Deuce's handlers continue to train it on the Aigency protocols, and expect that Deuce will be available for special assignments in "human in the loop" production in the fourth quarter of 2025.

About VigilAigent

VigilAigent, a subsidiary of Tego Cyber Inc., is redefining managed security with Ai-powered Virtual Aigents that combine human vigilance with the speed and accuracy of agentic Ai. By augmenting cybersecurity teams with autonomous detection and correlation capabilities, VigilAigent delivers faster threat identification, deeper context, and more effective response.

About Tego Cyber Inc.

Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCID:TGCB) delivers Ai-driven threat intelligence and managed security solutions that help security teams detect, understand, and respond to threats faster. Its proprietary Threat Intelligence Feed enriches raw indicators with context, while its correlation engine integrates directly with leading SIEM and data lake platforms to proactively identify threats and reduce time to detection and remediation.

Building on this foundation, Tego has launched VigilAigent - a next-generation MSSP operating at the intersection of human vigilance and Agentic Ai. Currently in stealth mode, VigilAigent represents the future of managed detection and response: scalable, intelligent, and always evolving.

For more information, visit www.tegocyber.com and register for updates at www.vigilaigent.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

