Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CR32 | ISIN: US0468391067 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATHENA BITCOIN GLOBAL Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATHENA BITCOIN GLOBAL 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
18.09.2025 15:02 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Athena Bitcoin Global: Athena Bitcoin Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary on September 18, 2025

Company credits growth and staying power to its loyal customers and an experienced team focused on delivering a safe and dependable kiosk experience

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Athena Bitcoin, the number three global operator of bitcoin kiosks with over 4,100 machines in 34 U.S. states, Puerto Rico and 3 countries across Central and South America, celebrates its 10-year anniversary today with a continued focus on delivering a safe and dependable kiosk experience.

"We want to extend our gratitude and appreciation to our long-time customers, many of whom rely on our kiosks to safely execute on-the-spot exchanges of cash into bitcoin," said Matias?Goldenhörn, Chief Executive Officer, Athena Bitcoin. "Over the last 10-years we've been honored to serve approximately one million customers in alignment with our mission to enable secure and user-friendly access to cryptocurrency and enable financial empowerment for everyone."?

Providing a safe and dependable experience for customers is foundational to Athena's longevity and success, driven by its experienced employees. The company takes aggressive steps to reinforce its comprehensive compliance and safety protocols and engage in robust consumer education. Kiosks employ multiple safeguards, from prominent warnings and daily transaction limits to five separate attestation screens designed to stop coerced transactions. The company also continues to work closely with top industry and financial organizations, lawmakers, regulators, and law enforcement.

"We must thank and recognize our talented employees who come to work each day to deliver on the customer experience," said Goldenhörn. "The strength of our teams is grounded in deep industry expertise, a commitment to compliance and fraud prevention, and delivering new innovations and technology such as the recently launched Athena Bitcoin smartphone app."

About Athena Bitcoin Global

Athena Bitcoin Global operates an international network of Athena Bitcoin kiosks, which are free standing kiosks that permit customers to buy or sell Bitcoin in exchange for fiat currencies. The Company places its machines in convenience stores, shopping centers and other easily accessible locations in thirty-four US states and Puerto Rico, and in three countries in Central and South America. Athena Bitcoin Global's comprehensive fintech platform enables POS merchant payments powered by Athena Pay and the Company provides safe, reliable and personalized trading services through its Athena Plus services. To learn more visit www.athenabitcoin.com or follow Athena Bitcoin Global on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Athena Bitcoin Global specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Alpha Advisory Group for Athena Bitcoin
ABIT@alpha-ir.com

SOURCE: Athena Bitcoin Global



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/athena-bitcoin-celebrates-10-year-anniversary-on-september-18-2025-1075045

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.