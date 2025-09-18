Blackboxstocks, Inc.: Blackboxstocks Inc Merger Target REalloys Enters Strategic Alliance with St George Mining to Secure High-Grade Rare Earths Supply from the Araxá Project

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX), ("Blackbox" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its merger target, REalloys Inc. ("REA" or "REalloys"), a vertically integrated rare earth company, today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with St George Mining Limited ("St. George") (ASX: SGQ) to collaborate on the commercialization of rare earth minerals from their Araxá Project in Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Under the alliance, REalloys and St George will enter into a long-term offtake agreement to secure REalloys access to up to 40% of Araxá's rare earth production. The two companies will also collaborate on advanced programs to enhance processing and maximize recoveries from Araxá's high-grade resource. Together, these efforts reinforce and strengthen REalloys' role as a cornerstone of the U.S. defense and industrial magnet materials supply chain.

Key Highlights:

World-class Rare Earth Strategic Supply: Araxá is the largest and highest-grade carbonatite-hosted rare earths deposit in South America, and the second highest-grade REE deposit globally in the Western world, with a resource of 40.6 Mt at 4.13% TREO1 - and favorable project logistics that support a fast-tracked development.

U.S. Government Trusted Partner: REalloys has contracts with the Defense Logistics Agency and other federal agencies to develop, qualify, and ultimately manufacture high-purity rare earth metals and magnets for critical defense and commercial applications.

Downstream Advantage: By leveraging REalloys' advanced metallization and alloying technologies, the collaboration is expected to optimize Araxá's processing flowsheet to deliver products best suited for U.S. protected markets.



"This MOU is an important milestone for REalloys as we continue to secure high-grade rare earth feedstock for our U.S. operations," said RElloys Chairman, Leonard Sternheim. "The Araxá Project's scale and grade, combined with our advanced downstream technologies, will allow us to deliver critical magnet materials for U.S. defense, aerospace, and industrial applications. Strengthening ex-China supply chains is a national priority, and this alliance will position REalloys to play a pivotal role in that effort."

"We are extremely excited to enter into this MOU to forge a strategic alliance with REalloys, which greatly bolsters the development potential for the rare earths opportunity at our 100%-owned Araxá Project," said John Prineas, Executive Chairman of St George Mining. "The recent rare earths supply chain intervention by the U.S. Department of Defense illustrates the realignment of the global rare earths market now underway. REalloys is one of the leading suppliers of high-performance magnet materials to the U.S. defense and industrial sectors, which means this alliance will create an attractive pathway for St George to access the fast-growing downstream sector of the U.S. rare earths industry."

As REalloys accelerates the buildout of its vertically integrated rare earth supply chain - anchored by its upstream asset Hoidas Lake in Saskatchewan and further supported by a strategic MOU with the Saskatchewan Research Council for midstream processing services, and its downstream capability through its wholly owned facility in Euclid, Ohio, this new alliance with St George Mining comes at a pivotal moment. With the U.S. government intensifying efforts to secure ex-China rare earth supply chains, the Araxá alliance position REalloys as a critical contributor to national defense, energy security, and industrial resilience.

About REalloys Inc.

REalloys Inc. (REA) operates a downstream magnet material, critical metals, alloys, & magnet manufacturing facility, located in Euclid, Ohio, and owns the Hoidas Lake Rare Earth Elements Project, located in Saskatchewan, Canada. The project boasts a significant Mineral Resource Estimate of 2,153,000 tons of Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) in the Measured and Indicated categories, with significant potential upside. The Hoidas Lake deposit is distinguished by its unique combination of both Heavy Rare Earth Elements (HREEs), including Dysprosium, Terbium, Gadolinium, and Erbium, as well as Light Rare Earth Elements (LREEs) such as Neodymium, Praseodymium, Cerium, and Lanthanum. REA is expanding its Ohio facility's production capacity and is concurrently de-risking and advancing its HLREE Project. By incorporating additional verified rare earth element sources, toll manufacturing, and expanding the Euclid Facility's installed manufacturing capacity, REA is positioned to meet U.S. Protected Markets high performance magnet materials, critical metals, and magnets demand on an accelerated timeline.

For more information, go to www.realloys.com

About the Araxá Project

St George acquired 100% of the Araxá Project on 27 February 2025. Araxá is a de-risked, potentially world-class rare earths and niobium project in Minas Gerais, Brazil, located adjacent to CBMM's worldleading niobium mining operations. The region around the Araxá Project has a long history of commercial niobium production and provides access to infrastructure and a skilled workforce. St George has negotiated government support for expedited project approvals and assembled a highly experienced in-country team and established relationships with key parties and authorities in Brazil to drive the Project through exploration work and development studies. St George has been selected to participate in the Federal Government's MagBras Initiative - a program aimed at establishing an integrated and sustainable rare earth products supply chain including the production of permanent magnets entirely within Brazil - and has signed a cooperation agreement with the State of Minas Gerais in October 2024 pursuant to which the State will assist in expediting permitting approvals for the Araxá Project.

About Blackboxstocks Inc.

Blackboxstocks Inc. is a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders of all levels. Our web-based software employs "predictive technology" enhanced by artificial intelligence to find volatility and unusual market activity that may result in the rapid change in the price of a stock or option. Blackbox continuously scans the NASDAQ, New York Stock Exchange, CBOE, and all other options markets, analyzing over 10,000 stocks and up to 1,500,000 options contracts multiple times per second. We provide our users with a fully interactive social media platform that is integrated into our dashboard, enabling our users to exchange information and ideas quickly and efficiently through a common network. We recently introduced a live audio/screenshare feature that allows our members to broadcast on their own channels to share trade strategies and market insight within the Blackbox community. Blackbox is a SaaS company with a growing base of users that spans over 40 countries. For more information, go to https://blackboxstocks.com/ .

