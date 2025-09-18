Konica Minolta Business Solutions Ltd.: Konica Minolta's Dispatcher Stratus Deepens Integration with Company's Layered Security Strategy

Cloud-based Workflow Automation Solution Adds Powerful Enhancements

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta) today announced upgrades to its cloud-based workflow automation solution, Dispatcher Stratus. Since the product's launch early last year, Konica Minolta's Solutions Engineering Center has built on the initial security strategy to provide a more comprehensive security, print and scan solution that better meets the needs of more customers.

In addition to performance updates, new people-based workflows and document automation features, Dispatcher Stratus is now even more tightly aligned into Konica Minolta's layered security strategy, providing additional features and functions to empower customers to secure their devices, workflows and documents.

Upgraded security features include:

bizhub Secure Dashboard : Seamless integration with the bizhub SECURE notifier app to level up MFP security, with central management and visibility

MFP and Web Portal Authentication : Enhanced security, usability and compliance with integrated authentication, additional Identity provider support and card authentication

Release2Me secure cloud print: Improved operational and document security with Release2Me's secure cloud print, with personalize/shared/guest/etc. queues, delegation and much more

Dispatcher Stratus' powerful new enhancements also include eSignature functionality and intelligent, dynamic eForms that adapt in real time based on user input. These upgrades are designed to simplify data collection and deliver a seamless, intuitive user experience across organizations. Built on a true-cloud infrastructure, Dispatcher Stratus is also designed to help organizations transitioning from traditional on-premises systems. Its architecture supports the demands of hybrid workplaces, delivering greater flexibility, seamless collaboration and efficient resource management. Scalable across industries, Dispatcher Stratus serves small and mid-sized businesses as well as global enterprise-level organizations, delivering tailored solutions that grow with a business.

"The future is very bright for Konica Minolta and the industry as a whole," said Manuel Couceiro, Vice President, Solutions Engineering Center, Konica Minolta. "Dispatcher Stratus helps users say goodbye to manual operations and document handling, so they can focus on growth and customer interaction. And these new security centric features double down on the solution's goals of security and efficiency. By fully automating key business processes, Dispatcher Stratus helps every level - from individual users, to departments, to the entire global organization - get more done with less effort, lower costs, more efficiency and now even more secure."

As Konica Minolta's premier scan capture, document processing automation and human-in-the-loop workflow solution, Dispatcher Stratus licenses now include Authentication and the bizhub SECURE Notifier Dashboard. Dispatcher Stratus delivers core functionality through a single, multi-tenant cloud platform, bringing advanced value and seamless integration to Konica Minolta's MFPs. The solution was recently recognized with a BLI 2025 Pick Award from Keypoint Intelligence.

Learn more on Konica Minolta's website.

Listen in as Manual Couceiro discusses how Dispatcher Stratus can benefit today's mixed paper-and-digital organizations through workflow processing and automation features in a recent interview with Keypoint Intelligence.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta's journey started more than 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company partners with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. 2025 marks Konica Minolta's 20th anniversary in production print, for which it celebrates "20 Years of Excellence, Innovation and Impact," and continues to lead the way in digital commercial printing. This year also commemorates 20 years of Konica Minolta's bizhub brand. Over the past two decades, the bizhub series has revolutionized office technology and redefined how businesses operate. It has continuously evolved to meet the needs of modern workplaces, fueled by advances in technology and a commitment to innovation. Konica Minolta is proud to be included on CRN's MSP 500 list numerous times; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for eighteen consecutive years and presented with Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Colour Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, X (@KonicaMinoltaCA), and Instagram!

