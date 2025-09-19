Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -4

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 19-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 18 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 372.00p Highest price paid per share: 357.20p Lowest price paid per share: 366.8517p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,707,040 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,339,410.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 18/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 366.8517

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction Trading Number of ordinary shares purchased price (UK Time) reference number venue (GBp share) 1,094 357.20 08:16:55 00030155974TRDU0 XLON 360.00 08:27:40 00030156019TRDU0 XLON 828 360.00 08:27:41 00030156020TRDU0 XLON 575 360.00 08:36:46 00030156083TRDU0 XLON 586 359.80 08:36:46 00030156084TRDU0 XLON 560 361.40 08:54:11 00030156132TRDU0 XLON 587 360.60 08:56:10 00030156146TRDU0 XLON 553 360.40 08:56:22 00030156155TRDU0 XLON 83 360.40 08:56:22 00030156156TRDU0 XLON 82 1,042 362.20 09:06:48 00030156208TRDU0 XLON 361.40 09:18:17 00030156368TRDU0 XLON 569 361.80 09:32:37 00030156413TRDU0 XLON 501 361.80 09:32:37 00030156414TRDU0 XLON 493 361.60 09:32:37 00030156422TRDU0 XLON 485 361.40 09:32:37 00030156423TRDU0 XLON 485 362.00 09:55:50 00030156583TRDU0 XLON 482 361.20 10:00:48 00030156611TRDU0 XLON 539 363.80 10:08:34 00030156660TRDU0 XLON 966 1,056 366.40 10:35:39 00030156868TRDU0 XLON 1,619 365.60 10:35:39 00030156869TRDU0 XLON

364.00 10:51:52 00030157211TRDU0 XLON 580 363.80 10:55:12 00030157215TRDU0 XLON 495 365.60 11:15:08 00030157271TRDU0 XLON 570 365.60 11:23:38 00030157286TRDU0 XLON 581 1,123 365.20 11:26:54 00030157293TRDU0 XLON 366.00 11:46:02 00030157326TRDU0 XLON 610 365.60 11:46:06 00030157327TRDU0 XLON 487 365.20 12:00:00 00030157388TRDU0 XLON 512 365.20 12:00:00 00030157389TRDU0 XLON 506 1,096 368.80 12:31:21 00030157478TRDU0 XLON 368.80 12:35:43 00030157489TRDU0 XLON 545 368.60 12:38:33 00030157494TRDU0 XLON 496 369.60 12:57:06 00030157522TRDU0 XLON 922 369.00 13:10:26 00030157534TRDU0 XLON 521 369.00 13:10:26 00030157535TRDU0 XLON 506 368.80 13:10:26 00030157536TRDU0 XLON 52 368.80 13:10:26 00030157537TRDU0 XLON 498 369.00 13:30:43 00030157581TRDU0 XLON 531 1,400 369.00 13:31:18 00030157582TRDU0 XLON 368.40 13:43:00 00030157619TRDU0 XLON 570 368.00 13:49:37 00030157625TRDU0 XLON 703 368.00 13:58:16 00030157639TRDU0 XLON 528 1,039 368.00 13:58:16 00030157640TRDU0 XLON 366.80 14:10:32 00030157663TRDU0 XLON 495 366.80 14:10:32 00030157664TRDU0 XLON 490 366.40 14:15:05 00030157667TRDU0 XLON 518 365.60 14:21:12 00030157711TRDU0 XLON 523

366.00 14:33:53 00030157836TRDU0 XLON 983 1,041 366.80 14:39:32 00030157882TRDU0 XLON 367.20 14:46:00 00030157942TRDU0 XLON 28 367.20 14:46:00 00030157943TRDU0 XLON 519 1,078 368.00 14:53:00 00030157975TRDU0 XLON 1,083 368.00 14:53:00 00030157976TRDU0 XLON 368.60 15:04:08 00030158074TRDU0 XLON 509 368.60 15:04:32 00030158077TRDU0 XLON 77 1,344 368.40 15:05:13 00030158114TRDU0 XLON 368.60 15:12:32 00030158343TRDU0 XLON 486 369.60 15:23:14 00030158442TRDU0 XLON 543 1,518 369.60 15:23:14 00030158443TRDU0 XLON 369.40 15:23:22 00030158444TRDU0 XLON 487 369.40 15:32:31 00030158575TRDU0 XLON 377 369.40 15:32:31 00030158576TRDU0 XLON 123 370.00 15:35:20 00030158606TRDU0 XLON 531 370.60 15:43:43 00030158710TRDU0 XLON 585 370.60 15:43:43 00030158711TRDU0 XLON 523 370.40 15:43:49 00030158712TRDU0 XLON 227 370.40 15:43:49 00030158713TRDU0 XLON 276 371.40 15:56:19 00030158876TRDU0 XLON 979 371.00 15:56:23 00030158877TRDU0 XLON 190 371.00 15:56:24 00030158878TRDU0 XLON 169 1,143 371.40 16:00:55 00030158941TRDU0 XLON 371.60 16:08:29 00030159059TRDU0 XLON 599 371.20 16:08:31 00030159060TRDU0 XLON 554 1,328 371.80 16:20:22 00030159263TRDU0 XLON

1,328 371.80 16:20:22 00030159264TRDU0 XLON 371.80 16:20:22 00030159265TRDU0 XLON 239 371.80 16:23:27 00030159335TRDU0 XLON 231 371.80 16:23:27 00030159336TRDU0 XLON 274 372.00 16:26:39 00030159418TRDU0 XLON 546

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

