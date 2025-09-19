Bambuser AB: Stella McCartney Partners with Bambuser for an Exclusive Live Shopping Experience featuring Stella herself

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 19, 2025 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL) Bambuser is proud to announce a partnership with British conscious luxury pioneer Stella McCartney.

The collaboration will culminate in an exclusive, live-streamed shopping event titled 'Shop With Stella: Winter 2025'. Hosted by Stella McCartney herself alongside house friend Eva Mendes on September 22nd, viewers will get a first-hand look at the brand's new Winter 2025 collection, 'Laptop to Lapdance', through a first-of-its-kind immersive, innovative, and interactive digital styling experience. Shot at Stella McCartney's headquarters in London, the presentation will be powered by Bambuser's Live Video Shopping technology - allowing audiences worldwide to engage in real time, ask questions, and purchase pieces directly as they appear on screen. Stella and Eva explore the 'Laptop to Lapdance' message behind the Winter 2025 collection and its day-to-night house codes, as well as delving into sustainable innovations, including vegan snakeskin alternatives incorporating fungi mycelium.

"This partnership is a true testimony to the fact that Bambuser is leading the way for luxury to tap into this new way of engaging with their audience," said Maryam Ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser. "Live video shopping brings storytelling, interactivity, and emotion to the forefront - We're incredibly impressed by the Stella McCartney team's vision and are proud to support them as they begin this exciting new chapter in their video commerce journey."

According to the Bain-Altagamma Luxury Goods Worldwide Market Study, digital engagement and younger consumers are driving the industry's next wave of growth. With 'Shop With Stella: Winter 2025,' Stella McCartney and Bambuser are meeting this demand head-on, merging sustainability storytelling with immersive video commerce.

Why it matters

Consumer demand for live-streamed luxury is accelerating.

Interactive formats drive intent to purchase, increasing engagement and reducing returns - metrics Bambuser has already leveraged with other luxury clients.

Sustainability storytelling is stronger live, putting Stella's ethos and materials front-and-center in a way that static visuals cannot.

This unique event underscores both brands' commitment to innovation, transparency and meaningful customer engagement. By bringing Stella McCartney directly to its global community through an interactive digital experience, this partnership redefines what it means to shop luxury fashion online.

How to watch

Watch the Shop With Stella: Winter 2025 digital styling experience exclusively at stellamccartney.com on September 22nd.

About Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney is a luxury lifestyle brand that was launched under the designer's name in 2001. It emboldens confident femininity with elevated yet effortless, conscious fashion. The brand is committed to being an ethical and modern company, believing it is responsible for the resources it uses and the impact it has on the environment. It is therefore constantly innovating new ways to become more sustainable, from designing to store practices and product manufacturing. As a lifelong vegetarian, Stella McCartney never uses any leather, feathers, fur or skins in any products for both ethical and environmental reasons - pioneering a movement for the use of alternative materials. Supporting regenerative agriculture and circularity, the brand is embracing new business models that will transform how clothes are sourced, produced, sold, shared, repaired and reused, promoting long-lasting products with extended use to reduce environmental impact.

Today, Stella McCartney spans women's ready to wear, unisex capsules, kids' clothing, accessories, a performance wear collaboration with adidas and more - with 36 directly owned boutiques and 11 franchise stores in global cities including New York City, London, Paris, Milaolln and Tokyo. Our cections are now sold in 71 nations through 651 specialty shops and department stores, and ship to 47 countries via online. Discover more at stellamccartney.com.

About Bambuser

Bambuser is the world's leading video commerce company, with the largest customer base in its industry. Trusted by more than 250 brands, Bambuser's international streaming services are available in 240 countries.

Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, and Turku, and with a passionate team speaking more than 30 languages. Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, trusted by the world's leading news agencies, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2020, leveraging its legacy as the industry leader in video-first technology.

