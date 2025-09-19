Lamor Corporation Oyj: Inside information, profit warning: Lamor lowers revenue guidance for 2025, profitability guidance remains unchanged

Lamor Corporation Plc | Inside Information | September 19, 2025 at 13:56:00 EEST

Inside information, profit warning: Lamor lowers revenue guidance for 2025, profitability guidance remains unchanged

Lamor lowers its guidance for 2025 revenue due to delays related to tendering processes and, consequently, weaker-than-expected order intake. Although elevated geopolitical risks increase customers' need to invest in preparedness, they have also slowed down customers' decision-making, especially regarding larger orders. Additionally, the Kuwait soil remediation project has progressed more slowly than anticipated.

Regarding profitability, the company maintains its previous guidance. On 31 July 2025, the company announced it would accelerate efficiency measures aimed at achieving annual cost savings of EUR 8 million by the end of 2026 compared to the 2024 level. Improved margins and strategic efficiency initiatives will support profitability growth.

New guidance for 2025

Revenue is expected to decrease compared to the previous year (2024: EUR 114.4 million).

Adjusted operating profit is expected to increase compared to the previous year (2024: EUR 6.4 million).

Updated assumptions

The guidance is based on the existing order backlog, known tenders and offers submitted, and the management's view on market demand and customer decision-making timeline. The company is currently negotiating several significant equipment sales and medium-sized service contracts in all its market areas.

Revenue is expected to be clearly below the comparison period during the third quarter of the year and exceed it clearly during the final quarter. Full year revenue will depend on the accumulation of new orders and delivery schedules during the rest of the year. Revenue from the continuing large service project in Kuwait is expected to be clearly lower compared to the previous year, while the growth of other revenue outside of large service projects is expected to continue. For plastic recycling no revenue is expected during 2025.

The company estimates that improved margins and strategic efficiency initiatives will support profitability growth. Driven by the level of revenue, operating profit is expected to be below the comparison period in the third quarter and exceed it in the fourth quarter.

Previous guidance for 2025

Revenue is expected to increase compared to the previous year (2024: EUR 114.4 million).

Adjusted operating profit is expected to increase compared to the previous year (2024: EUR 6.4 million).

Previous assumptions

The guidance is based on the existing order backlog, known tenders and offers submitted, and the management's view on market demand and customer decision-making timeline. The company is currently negotiating several significant equipment sales and medium-sized service contracts in all its market areas.

Revenue is expected to be clearly below the comparison period during the third quarter of the year and exceed it clearly during the final quarter. Achieving the revenue guidance requires a strong accumulation of new orders in the third quarter. Revenue from the continuing large service project in Kuwait is expected to be at a lower level than the previous year, while the growth of other revenue outside of large service projects is expected to continue. For plastic recycling no revenue is expected during 2025.

The company estimates that improved margins and strategic efficiency initiatives will support profitability growth. Driven by the level of revenue, operating profit is expected to be below the comparison period in the third quarter and exceed it in the fourth quarter.

Johan Grön, CEO, Lamor Corporation Plc

+358 40 5464186, johan.gron@lamor.com

