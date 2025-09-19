Rusta AB: Resolutions at the annual general meeting in Rusta AB (publ)

At the annual general meeting in Rusta which was held on Friday, 19 September 2025 in Upplands Väsby, it was resolved on, among other things, a dividend of SEK 1.45 per share, election of the members of the board of directors, re-election of the company's auditor, implementation of a long-term incentive programme and authorisation for the board of directors to resolve on acquisitions and transfers of own shares as well as a resolution on transfer of own shares.

Adoption of income statements and balance sheets

The annual general meeting adopted the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2024/2025.

Dividend

The annual general meeting resolved on a dividend of SEK 1.45 per share for the financial year 2024/2025 and that Tuesday, 23 September 2025 shall be the record date for the dividend. Payment is expected to be made through Euroclear Sweden AB on Friday, 26 September 2025.

Discharge from liability

The annual general meeting resolved to discharge all members of the board of directors and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2024/2025.

Election of the board of directors and determination of the fees to be paid to the board of directors

The annual general meeting resolved to re-elect Anders Forsgren, Björn Forssell, Claes Eriksson, Maria Edsman, Victor Forsgren and Claus Juel-Jensen and to elect Eva-Lotta Sjöstedt and Åsa Källenius as members of the board of directors for the for the period until the close of the next annual general meeting. The annual general meeting further resolved to elect Claus Juel-Jensen as chair of the board of directors for the period until the close of the next annual general meeting.

The annual general meeting further resolved that fees to the members of the board of directors for the period until the close of the next annual general meeting shall be paid with SEK 1,000,000 to the chair of the board of directors and SEK 450,000 to each of the other members of the board of directors elected by a general meeting as well as that fees to the members of the committees of the board of directors shall be paid with SEK 140,000 to the chair of the audit committee, SEK 60,000 to each of the other members of the audit committee, SEK 80,000 to the chair of the expansion committee and SEK 40,000 to each of the other members of the expansion committee. If the bord of directors decides to establish a remuneration committee, a fee of SEK 80,000 shall be paid to the chair and SEK 40,000 to each of the other members of the remuneration committee.

Election of auditor and determination of the fees to be paid to the auditor

The annual general meeting resolved to re-elect Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as the company's auditor for the period until the close of the next annual general meeting and resolved that fees to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoice.

Resolution on approval of the remuneration report

The annual general meeting resolved to approve the board of director's remuneration report for the financial year 2024/2025.

Resolutions on implementation of a long-term incentive programme, authorisation for the board of directors to resolve on acquisitions and transfers of own shares as well as a resolution on transfer of own shares

The annual general meeting resolved on implementation of a long-term incentive programme encompassing up to 40 employees, consisting of members of the executive management and certain other key employees. Participation in the programme requires that the participant allocates Rusta shares held by them to the programme as savings shares. Participants will, provided that certain conditions are fulfilled, be entitled to, free of charge, receive 0.5 matching shares per savings share, and, additionally, provided that certain pre-determined performance targets are fulfilled, a maximum of five performance shares per savings share.

The annual general meeting further resolved, for the purpose of securing the company's commitments under the incentive programme and thereto related costs, on an authorisation for the board of directors to resolve on acquisitions and transfers of own shares as well as a transfer of own shares to the participants of the incentive programme. Acquisitions may be made of up 312,993 own shares on Nasdaq Stockholm at a price per share within the registered price interval at any given time and in in accordance with the rules otherwise applicable at the trading venue, of which up to 238,162 shares may be transferred free of charge to the participants of the incentive programme in accordance with the terms and conditions of the programme. The board of directors was authorised to, in order to continuously adapt the number of shares acquired to secure commitments and costs under this incentive programme and previous incentive programmes, transfer own shares up to the number of shares that, at any given time, are held by the company on Nasdaq Stockholm within the registered price interval at any given time and in accordance with the rules otherwise applicable at the trading venue.

The minutes from the annual general meeting will be made available at the company's offices and on the company's website (https://investors.rusta.com/en/investor-relations/).