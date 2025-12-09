Rusta AB: Q2: Rusta increases sales and profitability in all segments

Rusta increased sales and profitability during the second quarter of 2025/26, August to October. Net sales excluding currency effects increased by 9.3 percent (5.1). Net sales amounted to MSEK 2,948 (2,723), an increase of 8.3 percent (3.1). Sales and profitability improved across all segments compared to last year. The positive development was driven by more customers, higher average ticket value and an improved sales mix. During the quarter, several important growth initiatives were implemented, including the implementation of our new store concept and the launch of Rusta Online in Norway. Rusta's expansion pace remains record high, with 48 signed or approved stores in pipeline.

Summary of the second quarter 2025/2026:

Net sales amounted to MSEK 2,948 (2,723), an increase by 8.3% (3.1%)

Net sales excl. currency effects increased during the quarter by 9.3% (5.1%)

LFL sales excl. currency effects increased by 5.6% (0.8%)

Gross profit increased by 10.4% to MSEK 1,319 (1,195) and the gross margin was 44.8% (43.9%)

EBITA amounted to MSEK 196 (135), an increase of 45.6% and the EBITA-margin was 6.7% (4.9%)

Net profit for the quarter amounted to MSEK 106 (58)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 151 (-2)

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 0.7 (0.4)

There were five (five) new stores opened during the quarter

Göran Westerberg, CEO of Rusta, comments on the second quarter:

"We sum up a strong quarter for Rusta, where we increased both sales and profitability in all segments. The trend of customers visiting our stores more frequently and increasing average ticket value continues, reflecting both an attractive assortment and strengthened purchasing power. Our assessment remains that the negative currency effect peaked in the previous quarter and that we will see a positive currency effect on gross margin during the second half of the financial year. All in all, this provides good conditions for a strong end to the year."

About Rusta

Rusta is a leading retailer in the Nordic low-price market with over 230 stores in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Germany. The physical stores are supplemented by Rusta's online sales channel, Rusta Online, in Sweden Norway and Finland. Rusta offers a wide but carefully selected range of home and leisure products, with good quality at low prices. Rusta has more than 4,800 employees with headquarter in Upplands Väsby, Sweden. Rusta's shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm (RUSTA). investors.rusta.com

