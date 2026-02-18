Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.02.2026
Bio-Milliardenmarkt: Steht Organto vor der Neubewertung?!
WKN: A3EWR4 | ISIN: SE0020848356
Frankfurt
18.02.26 | 09:55
7,380 Euro
-0,14 % -0,010
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
18.02.2026
Rusta AB: Expansion at record pace - Rusta opens 13 new stores in spring 2026

Today, February 18, Rusta opens its first new store of the spring in Heinola, Finland. The opening marks the first of a total of 13 new stores that Rusta will open in Sweden, Norway and Finland during the first six months of the year. The high expansion pace is a result of the strong store pipeline that Rusta has built up in recent years, which is now materializing in new store openings.

"Today's opening in Heinola marks the start of a period with many new store openings this spring. In April, we will also open our first city-centre store in Helsinki, enabling Rusta to reach partly new customer groups and come closer to customers who do not typically visit our stores. These openings are an important part of our long-term growth strategy and strengthen our position as a leading retailer in the Nordic low-price market," says Göran Westerberg, CEO of Rusta.

Following the 13 openings this spring, Rusta will have a total of 244 stores in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Germany. In addition to the openings in Heinola and Helsinki, Rusta will also open new stores in Kemi, Nokia, Tampere and Mariehamn in Finland; Laholm, Skurup, Lidingö and Vagnhärad in Sweden; and Kristiansand, Billingstad and Sortland in Norway.

For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Gärdestad, Corporate PR and Investor Relations
Phone: +46 (0)70 166 48 73
E-mail: cecilia.gardestad@rusta.com
investors.rusta.com

About Rusta
Rusta is a leading retailer in the Nordic low-price market with over 230 stores in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Germany. The physical stores are supplemented by Rusta's online sales channel, Rusta Online, in Sweden, Norway and Finland. Rusta offers a wide but carefully selected range of home and leisure products, with good quality at low prices. Rusta has more than 4,800 employees with headquarter in Upplands Väsby, Sweden. Rusta's shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm (RUSTA). investors.rusta.com

