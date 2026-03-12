Rusta AB: Q3: Growth in all segments, higher profitability and significant improvement in cash flow

Rusta increased sales, profitability and cash flow in the third quarter of 2025/26, November to January. Net sales amounted to MSEK 3,796 (3,483), an increase of 9.0 percent (7.3). Net sales growth, excluding currency effects, was 10.5 percent (7.6). Growth was driven by an increase in the number of customers and average ticket value, while the share of products in higher price segments continued to rise. Profitability strengthened due to a stronger product mix and well-executed campaigns. The currency effects, which had previously been negative, reversed during the quarter and contributed positively to the margin. A successful Black Week and strong Christmas sales also resulted in a significant improvement in cash flow. During the spring, Rusta is entering an intensive expansion phase, with a total of 13 new stores opening in the first six months of the year.

Summary of the third quarter 2025/2026:

Net sales amounted to MSEK 3,796 (3,483), an increase of 9.0% (7.3%)

Net sales excl. currency effects increased during the quarter by 10.5% (7.6%)

LFL sales excl. currency effects increased by 6.5% (4.3%)

Gross profit increased by 10.4% and amounted to MSEK 1,672 (1,514) and the gross margin was 44.1% (43.5%)

EBITA amounted to MSEK 476 (383) and the EBITA-margin was 12.5% (11.0%)

Net profit for the quarter amounted to MSEK 330 (257)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 865 (247)

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 2.2 (1.7)

There was one (one) new store opened during the quarter

Göran Westerberg, CEO of Rusta, comments on the third quarter:

"Rusta delivered continued growth and improved profitability in the third quarter, fully in line with our financial targets. The number of customers and average ticket value increased, while customers increasingly chose products in our higher price segments. The shift in the product mix reflects the strength of Rusta's attractive assortment, a strong price position and increased purchasing power among our customers. This was also evident during Black Week and Christmas sales, when several records were broken. As a result, cash flow was significantly improved, while our inventory is well balanced ahead of the spring sales season."

Presentation of the report

Rusta presents the interim report for the third quarter 2025/2026 via webcast and teleconference today, Thursday, March 12, at 9:00 am CET. The report will be presented by Göran Westerberg CEO of Rusta and CFO Sofie Malmunger. The presentation will be held in English.

Link to webcast participation (no advance notification is necessary): https://rusta.events.inderes.com/q3-report-25-26/register

Registration to participate via telephone: https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/?id=50052690

After registration you will be provided a phone number and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

