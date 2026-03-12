Anzeige
Dieser 37-Mio.-€-Goldentwickler sitzt auf einem möglichen $2-Milliarden-Projekt!!
WKN: A3EWR4 | ISIN: SE0020848356 | Ticker-Symbol: 6ZZ
Frankfurt
12.03.26 | 09:55
7,510 Euro
+3,73 % +0,270
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.03.2026 07:00 Uhr
Rusta AB: Q3: Growth in all segments, higher profitability and significant improvement in cash flow

Rusta increased sales, profitability and cash flow in the third quarter of 2025/26, November to January. Net sales amounted to MSEK 3,796 (3,483), an increase of 9.0 percent (7.3). Net sales growth, excluding currency effects, was 10.5 percent (7.6). Growth was driven by an increase in the number of customers and average ticket value, while the share of products in higher price segments continued to rise. Profitability strengthened due to a stronger product mix and well-executed campaigns. The currency effects, which had previously been negative, reversed during the quarter and contributed positively to the margin. A successful Black Week and strong Christmas sales also resulted in a significant improvement in cash flow. During the spring, Rusta is entering an intensive expansion phase, with a total of 13 new stores opening in the first six months of the year.

Summary of the third quarter 2025/2026:

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 3,796 (3,483), an increase of 9.0% (7.3%)
  • Net sales excl. currency effects increased during the quarter by 10.5% (7.6%)
  • LFL sales excl. currency effects increased by 6.5% (4.3%)
  • Gross profit increased by 10.4% and amounted to MSEK 1,672 (1,514) and the gross margin was 44.1% (43.5%)
  • EBITA amounted to MSEK 476 (383) and the EBITA-margin was 12.5% (11.0%)
  • Net profit for the quarter amounted to MSEK 330 (257)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 865 (247)
  • Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 2.2 (1.7)
  • There was one (one) new store opened during the quarter

Göran Westerberg, CEO of Rusta, comments on the third quarter:
"Rusta delivered continued growth and improved profitability in the third quarter, fully in line with our financial targets. The number of customers and average ticket value increased, while customers increasingly chose products in our higher price segments. The shift in the product mix reflects the strength of Rusta's attractive assortment, a strong price position and increased purchasing power among our customers. This was also evident during Black Week and Christmas sales, when several records were broken. As a result, cash flow was significantly improved, while our inventory is well balanced ahead of the spring sales season."

Presentation of the report
Rusta presents the interim report for the third quarter 2025/2026 via webcast and teleconference today, Thursday, March 12, at 9:00 am CET. The report will be presented by Göran Westerberg CEO of Rusta and CFO Sofie Malmunger. The presentation will be held in English.

Link to webcast participation (no advance notification is necessary): https://rusta.events.inderes.com/q3-report-25-26/register

Registration to participate via telephone: https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/?id=50052690

After registration you will be provided a phone number and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Gärdestad, Corporate PR and Investor Relations
Phone: +46 (0)70 166 48 73
E-mail: cecilia.gardestad@rusta.com
investors.rusta.com

About Rusta
Rusta is a leading retailer in the Nordic low-price market with over 230 stores in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Germany. The physical stores are supplemented by Rusta's online sales channel, Rusta Online, in Sweden, Norway and Finland. Rusta offers a wide but carefully selected range of home and leisure products, with good quality at low prices. Rusta has more than 4,800 employees with headquarter in Upplands Väsby, Sweden. Rusta's shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm (RUSTA). investors.rusta.com

This information is information that Rusta AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-03-12 07:00 CET.

