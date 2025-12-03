Rusta AB: Cathrine Wigzell appointed new CEO of Rusta

Rusta's Board of Directors has appointed Cathrine Wigzell as the new CEO as of 1st of June 2026. She will succeed Göran Westerberg, who announced earlier this year that he will leave his position latest by end of June 2026.

Cathrine Wigzell has extensive international retail leadership experience and was most recently General Manager of H&M Beauty. In her role as GM of H&M Beauty, she has effectively led market expansion efforts and developed assortment strategies that have strengthened the brand's position and attracted new customer groups. Cathrine Wigzell has previously held leading roles at the Nordic retail companies KICKS and Åhléns.

"We are delighted to announce that Cathrine Wigzell will join Rusta as CEO. The Board is confident that we have found a great retail leader, who with her broad and international experience has the expertise to lead Rusta through its continued growth journey. Throughout the recruitment process, we have come to know Cathrine as a visionary, clear-sighted retailer, and a driven leader, who we believe will strengthen Rusta's winning culture and be an exceptional CEO moving forward," says Claus Juel-Jensen, Chairman of the Board of Rusta.

"It is an exciting and incredibly motivating assignment to lead Rusta, a company with strong growth and a profitable business, a unique position in the low-price market and a loyal customer base. I am eager to contributing to the ongoing development of Rusta's range and strengthening its continued expansion. The opportunities are great, and I am committed to offering Rusta's customers even more inspiring products and experiences, while creating sustainable long-term value for our shareholders," says Cathrine Wigzell, incoming CEO of Rusta.

About Rusta

Rusta is a leading retailer in the Nordic low-price market with over 230 stores in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Germany. The physical stores are supplemented by Rusta's online sales channel, Rusta Online, in Sweden, Norway and Finland. Rusta offers a wide but carefully selected range of home and leisure products, with good quality at low prices. Rusta has more than 4,800 employees with headquarter in Upplands Väsby, Sweden. Rusta's shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm (RUSTA). investors.rusta.com

