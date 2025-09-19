ELLWEE AB: Ellwee AB has received approval for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Ellwee AB (publ) (under name change to Ortelius International AB (publ)) ("Ortelius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: ELLWEE) today announces that all conditions set by Nasdaq First North Growth Market have now been fulfilled. The Company has therefore received final approval for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Trading in the Company's shares will continue as before under the ticker [ELLWEE].

For more information, please contact:

Ortelius AB

Ulf Jensen

CEO

Email: investors@ortelius.com



About Ortelius

Ortelius International is a Swedish company at the forefront of AI- and data-driven business operations. Since the early 2000s, we have supported leading enterprises in establishing reliable data foundations, robust governance frameworks and advanced digital capabilities for effective decision-making and sustainable competitiveness.



Building on this expertise, Ortelius today enables organizations to realize the full potential of AI by ensuring data quality, governance and readiness are in place. With offices in Malmö and Gothenburg, we work with some of the world's largest companies to strengthen resilience, adaptability and long-term preparedness in an AI-driven era.

For more information:

Ellwee's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (short name ELLWEE).

The company's Certified Adviser is Redeye AB.