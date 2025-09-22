On May 7, 2025, the shares in ELLWEE AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position and to the Company having entered into a letter of intent for a reverse takeover of Ortelius International AB, and Nasdaq Stockholm AB having decided that the Company should undergo a renewed review process, after which the Exchange would decide whether to admit the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

On September 19, 2025, the Company issued a press release with information that Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to admit the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the observation status for the shares in ELLWEE AB (publ) (ELLWEE, ISIN code SE0020551679, order book ID 212605).

