

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH), a health technology firm focused on data-driven precision medicine, announced on Monday an expansion of its partnership with AstraZeneca PLC (AZN).



Through this partnership, the companies intend to improve the diagnosis and treatment of breast and prostate cancers by developing an optimized next-generation sequencing (NGS) solution that utilizes SOPHiA GENETICS' AI-driven algorithms.



As part of the deal, SOPHiA GENETICS will introduce a Privileged Access Program for select breast and prostate cancer laboratories to validate performance in real-world settings, with full commercial rollout anticipated in 2026 alongside a multi-center real-world evidence study.



