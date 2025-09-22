T-Mobile International AG: A Headquarters Ahead of the Curve

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2025 / T-Mobile International AG

Since its multi-million-dollar renovation completed in 2022, T-Mobile's Bellevue, Washington, headquarters has become more than just a place to work - it's a full-on experience. From airy outdoor courtyards to magenta pool tables, plush swinging chairs, and cozy lounge spaces, the campus feels more like a vibrant, multi-sensory escape from the ordinary 9 to 5.

Over here an airstream is serving fro-yo, and over there coworkers gather in comfortable private rooms next to a grand wooden staircase. Ample windows welcome sunshine after a cloud cover has cleared off, offering a pristine view of the mountains seen in the distance over Seattle, all while a vibrant buzz of employees greeting each other rings from the contactless elevators.

It's hard not to notice these visual delights. But Scott Woodrome, Director of Facilities Management and Experience at T-Mobile, says people might overlook just how much the company's sustainability mindset contributes to the campus experience.

"We're in the third inning of our sustainability journey, and it shows in so many ways," Woodrome says. "Two years ago, it wasn't on everyone's radar quite the way it is now and we are making decade-long plans to achieve bold goals. It's part of everything we do."

Woodrome says his job has many facets that include more than just the basic operational side of building management and safety protocols.

"Our world includes everything from ensuring the lighting, plumbing and HVACs are working properly to also running the mail rooms and the 'Lunch on Us' programs efficiently in our beautiful food halls that offer options for all," says Woodrome. "We also work to have the most sustainable waste management and commuter programs for employees as well as incident management systems that send out texts to our employees when extreme weather hits."

It's all part of what Woodrome calls a deeply intentional environment that prioritizes sustainability and employee wellbeing. From the moment employees arrive at Bellevue HQ, they encounter the impact of that mindset.

For example, when Woodrome arrives on campus and enters the garage, sprinkled with lights from occupancy sensors, he says he eyes the bike lockers available for employees traveling across Lake Washington or nearby towns. He sees the 36 Level 2 electric vehicle charging ports, which helped Washington state avoid approximately 520,917 pounds of CO2 emissions in 2024. That's the equivalent of nearly 589,000 fewer miles driven in a gas-powered car - or taking more than 89 round-trip drives between Seattle and Miami off the road. It's also like removing over 51 gas-powered cars from the road for an entire year. As Woodrome walks out of the garage towards a main courtyard, he notices one of three Magenta Express buses, a free shuttle equipped with Wi-Fi that transports 150 employees daily from key public transit hubs in Seattle and Bellevue.

"The team always makes note of how sustainability plays a huge role in a great workplace experience while contributing to a greener future," says Woodrome. "Our commuter programs can make getting to work easier, more affordable and eco-friendly, which reduces stress and supports a better work-life balance."

In addition to the EV chargers and carpool subsidies, there are also transit benefits across the country, such as free public transportation passes for buses and trains like the Orca Cards that 2,851 full-time Seattle-area employees used in 2024, as well as an EcoPass Program for full-time employees at the Denver McGregor office, and the Edenred Commuter Benefits Program for employees in Downers Grove, Illinois; Herndon, Virginia; Parsippany, New Jersey; and throughout New York.

"When I walk into a building at our Bellevue HQ, from floor to ceiling, even behind the walls, I'm seeing how my team has made an impact," says Woodrome. "Our smart LED lighting that automatically dims is one of many things that people might overlook, but it is a significant savings of energy."

Woodrome says he makes sure to glance at the WELL Health-Safety signs on the building doors. Sixty-one T-Mobile locations have been awarded the prestigious rating for spaces that prioritize health, safety and wellbeing through rigorous cleaning standings, air and water quality management, emergency preparedness, and other wellness-focused strategies. For T-Mobile, this achievement impacts the almost 30,000 people occupying these facilities.

"We have a building management system that controls our HVAC with general occupancy norms, so beginning at 6 p.m., for example, instead of having a range of 70 to 74 degrees, it's going to slide down several degrees overnight," Woodrome says. "We're looking to get even better at HVAC optimization. We're in the market for software that will coordinate settings to match the needs of the exact number of people in a specific space at any given time without wasting energy."

T-Mobile Saved 8.9M lbs of Paper from Landfills in 2024

No matter what floor he visits, Woodrome says he always will notice the paper recycling bins - his team's work to partner with Iron Mountain Shredding helped T-Mobile save 8.9 million pounds of paper from landfill, conserved 37.18 cubic yards of landfill space, saved 8.5 million gallons of water, avoided 46.5 million pounds of CO2, and preserved 107,490 trees in 2024. Eighty-six percent of T-Mobile's sites include recycling as of last year and 56% have compost programs based on building square footage. At Bellevue HQ alone, composting diverted 77% of waste from landfill, and Woodrome aims to raise that number to 82% by the end of 2025.

Woodrome says when he fills his thermos at a water refill station at either the Bellevue or Overland Park HQs, complete with sparkling and flavor options, he's reminded that this team project helped T-Mobile save 770,706 water bottles in 2024 at the drinking fountains of multiple facilities across the country - including 413,293 water bottles saved at Bellevue HQ alone.

As he badges into his designated floor at the contactless elevator and takes a seat at his desk, he often glances at the rugs lining the expansive spaces. He says it gives him pride to think of the work his colleagues did alongside the procurement team to source such a unique recycled item - and how vibrant its magenta looks.

With the T-Mobile mantra of doing well by doing good infused throughout the work teams across the company do, Woodrome believes making a real impact has always been the plan.

"It's the right thing to do," says Woodrome, "and our employees expect it."

Stay tuned for part 2.

**33% Reduction in total Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions since 2020 using market-based Scope 2 emission figures and excluding Scope 3 indirect use-phase emissions.100% Renewable Electricity: T-Mobile matches its own annual electrical usage with renewable energy from a portfolio of sources including: virtual power purchase agreements, a green direct program, renewable retail agreements, community solar agreements, and unbundled REC purchases.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from T-Mobile International AG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: T-Mobile International AG

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/t-mobile

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: T-Mobile International AG

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/a-headquarters-ahead-of-the-curve-1076673