Bambuser AB: Power and Bambuser Announce Live Shopping Partnership in the Nordics

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2025 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL) Norwegian electronics retailer Power has entered into a two-year strategic partnership with Bambuser, the platform for interactive video shopping. The two companies share the ambition of shaping the next generation of retail experiences.

The collaboration launched with two high-impact interactive events: a co-branded show with Samsung tied to a product launch, and a back-to-school campaign featuring essential products for students and families.

With average attention spans dropping to just eight seconds in 2025, capturing and holding consumer focus has never been more challenging. The performance of Power Live's debut shows underscores the growing impact of video commerce. Viewers remained engaged for an average of seven minutes, more than half of them actively participated (50.8 engagement rate), and with more than 7,000 viewers joining a single broadcast. The results highlight how live, interactive shopping formats are emerging as a powerful way to connect with consumers in real time.

Sven Erik Vaagenes, E-commerce Manager at Power, comments:

"What we see in our live shows is that people don't just watch - they stay with us, ask questions, react, and interact. The energy is incredible, and the engagement is huge. It's clear that this way of shopping really connects with people."

Adam Joseph, VP of Customer Success at Bambuser, comments: "Our partnership with Power is built on a shared vision to transform retail experiences, and these debut live shows are a fantastic example of that vision coming to life. Seeing such strong engagement from the start demonstrates what's possible when innovative technology meets a partner with true customer focus and passion for creating something new. We're thrilled to be on this journey together and look forward to building even greater success in the months ahead."

With the launch of Power Live, the retailer is laying the foundation for a long-term live commerce strategy, with a planned cadence of interactive shows designed to deepen customer relationships, strengthen brand partnerships, and create new avenues for digital growth.

About Power

POWER is one of the largest electronics retailers in the Nordics, offering electronics and home appliances at low prices. With 270 stores and 6,000 employees across Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland, POWER is also the fastest growing retailer in the region.

About Bambuser

Bambuser is the world's leading video commerce company, with the largest customer base in its industry. Trusted by more than 250 brands, Bambuser's international streaming services are available in 240 countries.

Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, and Turku, and with a passionate team speaking more than 30 languages. Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, trusted by the world's leading news agencies, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2020, leveraging its legacy as the industry leader in video-first technology.

Power and Bambuser announce live shopping partnership in the Nordics

