W5 Solutions AB: W5 Solutions Secures Live Fire Training Contract with NATO Country

Business area Training has signed a contract with a defence authority in a NATO country. The agreement covers the delivery of a mobile live fire training system, valued at SEK 44 million, with deliveries scheduled for 2025-2026.

The trailer-based target system provides military units with the capability to rapidly deploy advanced live fire training equipment at any location. It supports operational readiness and ensures efficient training for modern armed forces.

"This agreement shows how our mobile solutions address the rapidly evolving training needs of defence forces. By combining flexibility and interoperability, we enable efficient combined training across the Northern European region, while supporting customers in maintaining long-term capability," says Toralf Johannessen, Head of Business Area Training, W5 Solutions.

About W5 Solutions

W5 Solutions' vision is to become the leading global provider of sustainable defence technology. The company develops and delivers cutting-edge solutions that strengthen both its own forces and those of its allies. Their solutions in Integration, Training and Power are designed with a focus on sustainability and innovation, making them a reliable partner for defence and security agencies worldwide

Founded in 2018, with a heritage dating back to 1940, W5 Solutions is headquartered in Stockholm.

Learn more at www.w5solutions.com.

The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

For more information, please contact:

Toralf Johannessen, Head of Business Area Training

+47 934 07 901

toralf.johannessen@w5solutions.com

