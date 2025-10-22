W5 Solutions AB: W5 Solutions appoints new Head of Business Area Power to support continued growth

To further accelerate W5 Solutions' growth journey, Joachim Hammersland will assume a more streamlined role as Executive Vice President (EVP) and Deputy CEO, with overall responsibility for Sales, Marketing and M&A. At the same time, Tobias Johansson has been appointed Head of Business Area Power, effective 1 November 2025.

Joachim has previously combined his role as Head of Business Area Power with his position as EVP and Deputy CEO. By separating these responsibilities, W5 Solutions strengthens its strategic focus and capacity for continued growth.

Tobias brings extensive industrial experience, having served as CEO of Rottne Industri, where he led transformation initiatives focused on profitability, digitalisation and international expansion.

This change strengthens our organisation and supports our strategic focus on sustainable growth. Tobias brings valuable industrial experience that will further enhance our business area, Power while Joachim's refined role enables continued momentum in Sales, Marketing and M&A, says Evelina Hedskog, President and CEO of W5 Solutions.

This organisational change supports W5 Solutions' long-term strategy for sustainable growth and operational excellence.

About W5 Solutions

W5 Solutions' vision is to become the leading global provider of sustainable defence technology. The company develops and delivers cutting-edge solutions that strengthen both its own forces and those of its allies. Their solutions in Integration, Training and Power are designed with a focus on sustainability and innovation, making them a reliable partner for defence and security agencies worldwide

Founded in 2018, with a heritage dating back to 1940, W5 Solutions is headquartered in Stockholm.

Learn more at www.w5solutions.com.

The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

For more information, please contact:

Evelina Hedskog, President and CEO, W5 Solutions

+46 (0) 8 650 08 88

evelina.hedskog@w5solutions.com

Joachim Hammersland EVP and Tobias Johansson Head of business area Power