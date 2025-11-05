W5 Solutions AB: W5 Solutions Q3 2025 Results (January-September)

Financial summary

From Strategy to Tangible Results

July-September 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 81.0 million (65.3).

EBIT amounted to SEK 1.3 million (-8.2).

Net profit amounted to SEK -2.5 million (-7.8).

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to -0.16 (-0.51) SEK.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -18.3 million (1.4).

Order intake during the period amounted to SEK 93 million (138) with an order backlog at the end of the period totalling SEK 569 million (304).

January-September 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 276.7 million (255.9).

EBIT amounted to SEK -9.8 million (-15.9).

Net profit amounted to SEK -17.3 million (-17.8).

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to -1.09 (-1.17) SEK.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -48.9 million (-23.9).

Order intake during the period amounted to SEK 522* million (328) with an order backlog at the end of the period totalling SEK 569 million (304).

Significant events during the quarter

Directed share issue of SEK 103.9 million at a premium of SEK 1 per share on the average closing price during June.

An order from a defence authority in a NATO country for a mobile live fire training system amounting to SEK 44 million, with delivery scheduled for 2025-2026.

Significant events after the reporting period

No significant events after the end of the reporting period.

President and CEO Evelina Hedskog comments

During the year, our investments in organisation, efficiency and customer focus have gradually had a clear effect. The third quarter confirms this development - with increased turnover, improved profitability and continued success in the export market. Together, this is an acknowledgment that the strategy is now being transformed into tangible results.

Increased turnover and significantly improved results

As expected, the third quarter of the year has been affected by lower activity during the summer months, both among our customers and within our business areas - a fact that normally contributes to a slightly weaker period compared to the rest of the year. However, as a result of the record-high order intake that took place during the first half of the year, this year is far from ordinary - something that is now also reflected in the figures. With an increase in turnover of 24??% compared to the same quarter last year, and a significant increase in profitability, we clearly show that our determined efforts to strengthen the order backlog and build a robust delivery capability are now paying off.

Preparing for continued growth

While we have increased the pace of deliveries during the third quarter and despite some parts of the order backlog being deferred from the current year to 2026 - preparations have been made to ensure that, in the longer term, we can deliver the substantial volume of business we have secured. We have therefore invested in material, as well as in competence and larger production facilities. This tie-up capital - which is a necessity for executing the continuously growing order backlog - has been made possible thanks to the new share issue carried out on July 1.

In order to reach our growth target of SEK 1 billion in sales by 2027, acquisitions are required in addition to organic growth. The acquisition agenda, which was restarted during 2025, is a high priority, and we are working systematically to find candidates that match our strategy -meaning, profitable, Nordic companies within the defence market.

Further success in the export market

The growing interest in our products is clearly reflected in our dialogues with both existing and new customers. An example of this is the export contract worth SEK 44 million secured by business area Training in September, when a NATO country chose to include our mobile target system in its training portfolio. This order, together with the contracts we signed earlier this year with the Swedish and Finnish Armed Forces, enables economies of scale in our production while strengthening our presence in the export market.

Organisation ready to scale

1 September marked one year with our business area organisation, and since then the three segments have developed both commercially and organisationally. Business area Integration delivers stable performance in the Shelter area and has during the autumn taken decisive steps for new and larger commitments in product area Systems Integration. Business area Power, which was previously affected by delayed contracts and project starts, is now experiencing high activity levels and is preparing for a major expansion in 2026. Finally, we see that business area Training is successfully winning business by marketing its competitive and scalable product portfolio.

The three business areas, combined with the capabilities we have added during the year to further strengthen structure, processes, and business-oriented expertise, now form a W5 that is ready to scale up and meet our customers' everincreasing demands for fast, high-quality deliveries.

Webcast presentation of Q3 2025 results

W5 Solutions invites investors, analysts and media to a webcast presentation of the report.

President and CEO Evelina Hedskog and CFO Cecilia Driving will present the report. The presentation will be held in English and followed by a Q&A session moderated by Hannah Falkenström, Director of Communications and Investor Relations.

Date and time: 5 November 2025, 11:00 CET

To attend the live webcast, please register via the following link: Register for the webcast.

The complete report, attached to this press release, is also available for download on the company's website: w5solutions.com

About W5 Solutions

W5 Solutions' vision is to become the leading global provider of sustainable defence technology. The company develops and delivers cutting-edge solutions that strengthen both its own forces and those of its allies. Their solutions in Integration, Training and Power are designed with a focus on sustainability and innovation, making them a reliable partner for defence and security agencies worldwide

Founded in 2018, with a heritage dating back to 1940, W5 Solutions is headquartered in Stockholm.

Learn more at www.w5solutions.com.

The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

