W5 Solutions AB: W5 Solutions secures order worth SEK 36 million for new hybrid power system

W5 Solutions' business area Power has received an order worth SEK 36 million from a European defence company for a new hybrid power system. The system will be delivered during 2026-2027 and combines diesel and battery operation to enable quieter use, optimised energy efficiency, and reduced maintenance in the field.

"This order is highly significant for us and reinforces the strength of our offering in advanced power systems. Through our European supplier network - with many components sourced from Swedish companies - we are able to deliver a robust and flexible hybrid solution with high delivery reliability and short lead times," says Tobias Johansson, Head of the Power business area at W5 Solutions.

The hybrid solution can utilise generator, mains power, and battery, ensuring stable power supply under various operational conditions. When the system is connected to external power, the battery charges automatically and can then power the equipment without the engine needing to run. The system is designed to be easy to transport, install, operate, and maintain.

W5 Solutions primarily works with a European supply chain, with a significant share of systems and components procured from Swedish companies.

This order marks a further expansion of W5 Solutions' offering of complete power supply solutions for defence applications.

About W5 Solutions

W5 Solutions' vision is to become the leading global provider of sustainable defence technology. The company develops and delivers cutting-edge solutions that strengthen both its own forces and those of its allies. Their solutions in Integration, Training and Power are designed with a focus on sustainability and innovation, making them a reliable partner for defence and security agencies worldwide

Founded in 2018, with a heritage dating back to 1940, W5 Solutions is headquartered in Stockholm.



The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

