Flerie AB: Flerie's portfolio company Xintela has presented positive 24-month data for its stem cell product XSTEM

Stockholm, Sweden, September 23, 2025. Flerie AB's (publ) portfolio company Xintela has announced that its stem cell product XSTEM continues to demonstrate safety, reduction in knee pain, improved joint function and improved cartilage and bone structure 24 months after treatment of knee osteoarthritis.

This confirms a lasting treatment effect and reinforces the disease-modifying potential of XSTEM, a treatment consisting of allogeneic (donated) mesenchymal stem cells selected for integrin a10ß and developed and produced by Xintela.

The now completed first-in-human study (clinical phase I/IIa) evaluates XSTEM as a treatment for knee osteoarthritis and was conducted at clinics in Australia. Xintela has previously communicated positive 18-month data from the study.

"We are very pleased that the two-year follow-up data confirms the potential of Xintela's stem cell product for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis, and look forward to the company's continued development" says Ted Fjällman, CEO at Flerie.

Read Xintela's full press release here:

https://www.xintela.se/en/press-release'slug=xintelas-stem-cell-product-xstem-shows-safety-and-sustained-positive-efficacy-results-two-years-after-treatment-in-knee-osteoarthritis-clinical-study

Flerie's holding in Xintela amounts to 59%.

