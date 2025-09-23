Anzeige
23.09.2025
Avanti Gold steigt um 1.500% - und steht womöglich erst am Anfang
WKN: A2AF7J | ISIN: SE0007756903
Frankfurt
23.09.25 | 08:03
0,027 Euro
-0,72 % 0,000
23.09.2025 12:30 Uhr
Flerie AB: Flerie's portfolio company Xintela has presented positive 24-month data for its stem cell product XSTEM

Stockholm, Sweden, September 23, 2025. Flerie AB's (publ) portfolio company Xintela has announced that its stem cell product XSTEM continues to demonstrate safety, reduction in knee pain, improved joint function and improved cartilage and bone structure 24 months after treatment of knee osteoarthritis.

This confirms a lasting treatment effect and reinforces the disease-modifying potential of XSTEM, a treatment consisting of allogeneic (donated) mesenchymal stem cells selected for integrin a10ß and developed and produced by Xintela.

The now completed first-in-human study (clinical phase I/IIa) evaluates XSTEM as a treatment for knee osteoarthritis and was conducted at clinics in Australia. Xintela has previously communicated positive 18-month data from the study.

"We are very pleased that the two-year follow-up data confirms the potential of Xintela's stem cell product for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis, and look forward to the company's continued development" says Ted Fjällman, CEO at Flerie.

Read Xintela's full press release here:
https://www.xintela.se/en/press-release'slug=xintelas-stem-cell-product-xstem-shows-safety-and-sustained-positive-efficacy-results-two-years-after-treatment-in-knee-osteoarthritis-clinical-study

Flerie's holding in Xintela amounts to 59%.

For more information:
Ted Fjällman, CEO
Email: ir@flerie.com

Flerie in brief
Flerie is an active long-term life science investor, with a broad and diversified portfolio of innovative companies based on pioneering science. We invest in product development and commercial growth opportunities globally alongside other leading investors, focusing predominantly on private companies that are otherwise difficult to access. Flerie's active ownership model, broad network and resources support and accelerate the development of the portfolio projects, creating value for shareholders. Flerie AB's ordinary share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker FLERIE. For further information please visit www.flerie.com

