NYAB AB: NYAB signs agreements in Finland worth EUR 50-55 million

NYAB has signed two agreements with in the Energy market segment in Finland with a combined total value of approximately EUR 50-55 million. The contracts cover engineering, procurement, and construction services within NYAB's Civil Engineering business segment. The projects will start immediately, with completion expected during 2027.





Revenues will be recognized progressively over the project period. The contracts follow standard market terms, including milestone-based payments, and are structured to support the Group's cash flow profile.

Further details regarding the projects will be disclosed at a later stage, at the request of the customer.

For further information, please contact:

Erik Petersen, VP Corporate Affairs, Head of Communications and IR

NYAB AB

erik.petersen@nyabgroup.com

+46 (0) 70 880 42 23

About NYAB

NYAB enables the progress of society for future generations with extensive experience from complex and challenging projects. We provide engineering, construction, and maintenance services within infrastructure, industrial construction, and energy. Our main markets are Sweden, Finland, and Norway. We have approximately 1100 employees, and our stock is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden. The group is headquartered in Luleå, Sweden.