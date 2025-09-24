Regulatory News:

Sopra Steria (Euronext Paris: SOP), a major tech player in Europe, has announced that it is in exclusive negotiations with a view to acquiring Neocase to bolster its Sopra HR business.

Through its Sopra HR subsidiary, Sopra Steria is a leading provider of digital solutions for human resources in France and Europe. This business generated more than €200 million in revenue in 2024, with profitability substantially higher than the Group-wide average.

The acquisition of Neocase ties into Sopra HR's strategy aimed at reinforcing its positioning as a comprehensive provider of innovative HR solutions. Sopra HR has already worked in partnership with Neocase for the past five years to implement its solutions and integrate them into the latest generation of Sopra HR 4YOU solutions, which has enabled Neocase and Sopra HR to confirm their complementarity in terms of corporate culture and the solutions they offer.

This acquisition will enable Sopra HR to offer an end-to-end range of HR services for employees (HR services delivery), with an optimal employee experience.

Founded in France in 2001, Neocase posted revenue of around €16 million in 2024. The company develops innovative, flexible HR solutions for employee relationship management (ERM), business process automation (BPA), collaborative case management and employee document management. It currently serves more than 100 clients, mainly in Europe, with solutions covering over six million employees worldwide.

The proposed acquisition is subject to prior consultation with employee representative bodies as well as customary regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025.

About Sopra Steria

Sopra Steria, a major tech player in Europe with 51,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, is recognised for its consulting, digital services and solutions. It helps its clients drive their digital transformation and obtain tangible and sustainable benefits. The Group provides end-to-end solutions to make large companies and organisations more competitive by combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and technologies with a collaborative approach. Sopra Steria places people at the heart of everything it does and is committed to putting digital to work for its clients in order to build a positive future for all. In 2024, the Group generated revenue of €5.8 billion.

The world is how we shape it

Sopra Steria (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) ISIN: FR0000050809

For more information, visit us at www.soprasteria.com

