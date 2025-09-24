Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2025) - The Great Canadian Treasure Hunt has its first winner. The inaugural Bonus Prize, six one-ounce gold coins valued at over $30,000 was found this week in Dawson City, Yukon.

The discovery marks a thrilling milestone in the national treasure hunt, which offers Canadians the chance to uncover more than $1.3 million in gold hidden across the country.

The winning treasure hunter, Gina Anderson, said the find capped off days of research, puzzle-solving, and a journey that ultimately led to Dawson City's Bonanza Creek discovery claim site.

"I was born and raised in the Yukon, so Dawson City already feels like home," said Anderson. "With a bit of local knowledge and a clue, I had that aha moment when everything came together. Finding real gold felt almost unreal at first, but the hunt gave me a deeper appreciation for Canada's mining history and the thrill of discovery."

A full video interview with Gina is now available on The Northern Miner's official YouTube channel and embedded below.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=leY5-Cc_8TI

The Bonus Prize is the first of twelve monthly Bonus Prizes in addition to the Grand Prize: 217 one-ounce gold coins minted from Agnico Eagle's Detour Lake Mine and valued today at over $1.1 million.

"The Dawson City discovery is just the beginning! The Grand Prize and monthly Bonus Prizes are still out there," said Anthony Vaccaro, President of The Northern Miner Group. "We're thrilled to see Canadians across the country engaging with Canada's mining heritage in such an adventurous way."

When first announced, each Bonus Prize was valued at $27,729. Today, that same prize is worth more than $30,000, reflecting gold's steady climb. The Grand Prize has also risen in value, now worth over $1.1 million. These increases underscore gold's enduring role as a hedge against currency debasement and a reminder of why precious metals remain essential in uncertain times.

Details for the next Bonus Prize location will be announced shortly, keeping the momentum of the hunt alive. Treasure seekers are encouraged to subscribe to The Northern Miner and follow updates on CEO.CA, MINING.COM, and official social media channels for upcoming clues.

Monthly Prizes Connect to the $1M+ Gold Hunt

Eleven more bonus prizes (each representing six one-ounce gold coins) will roll out over the next year, revealed through new monthly stories and videos. Every release carries two layers of mystery: clues pointing to the regional bonus prize and the $1+ million grand treasure. Together, these releases will ignite fresh debates and theories while inspiring people to reconnect with the country's history of adventure and discovery.

Join the hunt at:

treasure.northernminer.com

This campaign is proudly presented with the support of industry sponsors including Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Sprott Money, EarthLabs Inc., IAMGOLD Corporation, Kinross Gold Corporation, The World Gold Council, McEwen Inc., Alamos Gold Inc., Ernst & Young LLP, Mining Matters, MINING.COM, CEO.CA and The Canadian Mining Journal.

For more information, including full contest rules, FAQs and updates, visit treasure.northernminer.com.

Follow @northernminer (X/FB/YouTube) | @thenorthernminer (IG) | @mining (X) | @miningdotcom (IG/FB/YouTube); @ceodotca (X/IG/FB/TikTok) | @ceocafilm (YouTube) for ongoing clues and community updates.

-30-

About The Northern Miner

The Northern Miner is a one-of-a-kind information resource. With over 110 years of experience serving the mining and exploration industry, crucial reports by The Northern Miner writing staff inform the decision-making process of thousands of high-performing mining professionals.

Founded in 1915, The Northern Miner remains the industry's most respected mining news authority, known for its on-the-ground journalism, editorial independence, and deep sector expertise. Now owned by EarthLabs Inc., it operates alongside platforms like MINING.COM, CEO.CA, and Canadian Mining Journal, delivering critical insight and trusted intelligence to the global mining community.

About EarthLabs Inc.

EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) is a mining investment, technology, and media company that aims to provide strategic leverage to the metals and mining sector through investments, royalties and a full suite of data-driven media SaaS tools and services including CEO.CA, The Northern Miner, MINING.COM, Canadian Mining Journal and DigiGeoData.

