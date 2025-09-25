

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Mitsui Fudosan Residential, and Hilton have signed an agreement regarding rental residences that Mitsui Fudosan Residential is developing under the Nihonbashi 1-Chome Central District Category 1 Urban Redevelopment Project. The companies have decided on the name Waldorf Astoria Residences Tokyo Nihonbashi. The Residences will open in the Asia-Pacific region under Hilton's luxury brand, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts. Tenant occupancy is scheduled to begin in the fall of 2027.



Hilton currently operates 9 Waldorf Astoria Residences in cities such as New York, Las Vegas, Chicago, and Dubai. This development marks the brand's first entry into the Asia-Pacific region.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News