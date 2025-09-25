Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.09.2025
WKN: A2QR4M | ISIN: FI4000490875 | Ticker-Symbol: 7XE
Frankfurt
25.09.25 | 08:04
2,225 Euro
-0,67 % -0,015
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
25.09.2025 11:10 Uhr
Nightingale Health Oyj: Breakthrough in cardiovascular disease risk assessment - Nightingale Health to offer Lp(a) risk detection as part of its routine health check

Nightingale Health Plc | Press Release | September 25, 2025 at 12:10:00 EEST

Nightingale Health (Nasdaq Helsinki: HEALTH; OTCQX: NHLTY, NGHLF) today unveiled a new risk detection tool designed to detect the risk of dangerously high levels of lipoprotein (a). The test enables cost-effective and targeted intervention, offering a powerful approach in reducing the burden of cardiovascular disease.

Nightingale Health has created a new risk detection tool that detects whether or not a person is likely to have high levels of lipoprotein (a). If high risk is detected, the company offers a follow-up blood test to measure the value of Lp(a) to perform a diagnosis.

High levels of Lp(a) indicate an increased, genetically determined risk for cardiovascular disease. Measuring Lp(a) is a common recommendation for everyone in many guidelines; however, testing an entire population for a single blood marker is cumbersome, ineffective, and costly.

Nightingale Health's new patent-pending risk detection tool means that only those most likely to have high Lp(a) need to undergo tests for Lp(a) itself, approximately 10-20% of a given population. The solution helps correctly find high Lp(a) individuals while saving up to 80% of costs compared with measuring entire populations.

With the latest addition, the Nightingale Health Check detects risks for heart attack, stroke, type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease, fatty liver disease - and now also Lp(a) - all from a single blood sample.

"This breakthrough innovation once again demonstrates Nightingale Health's global leadership in enabling preventative healthcare. By utilizing just a single blood sample, our technology offers automated, affordable, and comprehensive risk detection that is superior to current clinical tools. The added ability to detect the risk of dangerously high levels of lipoprotein (a) further expands our capabilities in cardiovascular diseases and helps healthcare systems to detect disease risks more comprehensively and cost-efficiently than any other solution," says Teemu Suna, Founder and CEO of Nightingale Health.

For further information, please contact
Teemu Suna, CEO
ir@nightingalehealth.com

About Nightingale Health
At Nightingale Health, we believe there is a way to make healthcare better for everyone. We can reduce costs for payers and ease the burden on healthcare professionals while helping people live long and healthy lives. This is possible by introducing a healthcare logic built on prevention, where the aim is to reduce the number of sick people. That is why we have created the Nightingale Health Check. With every blood sample, we make better healthcare possible for everyone.

Nightingale Health operates globally with a parent company in Finland and subsidiaries in countries such as Japan, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. Nightingale Health has customers in more than 34 countries in the healthcare and medical research sectors. The Company's technology is being used in many of the world's leading health initiatives, such as the UK Biobank, and over 600 peer-reviewed publications validate the technology. The company's Series B shares are listed on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki and on the OTCQX International market. Read more: https://nightingalehealth.com/

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
