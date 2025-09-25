Athena Bitcoin Global Adds New Credit & Debit Card Capability for Secure and Convenient Online and In-App Bitcoin Purchases

Company continues to innovate and invest in services, systems and processes to deliver a safe and seamless customer experience

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / Athena Bitcoin Global (OTC PINK:ABIT) ("Athena" or the "Company"), the number three international operator of Bitcoin kiosks and digital asset fintech solutions, is excited to announce a new credit and debit card capability that allows customers to securely and conveniently purchase Bitcoin online through the Athena website and the Athena App.

"Our mission has always been to make Bitcoin more accessible through new innovations that enhance the customer experience and enforce our commitment to comprehensive safety and security measures," said Matias Goldenhorn, Chief Executive Officer of Athena. "By enabling credit and debit card payments online and through the app, we're eliminating friction for customers who want a fast, secure way to buy Bitcoin and expanding our digital reach beyond physical kiosks."

The new credit and debit card functionality is now live and supports Athena's broader business strategy to increase customer convenience, strengthen retention, and drive growth across its digital and physical channels. The new functionality was developed in support of safe consumer transactions through continual investments in systems and processes as well as robust consumer education on the important role they have in protecting themselves from modern financial fraud.

To buy Bitcoin online with a debit card or credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or Venmo visit athenabitcoin.com and click on Buy Bitcoin Online. Customers may also use the Athena Bitcoin App that must be downloaded to a smart phone from the Apple App Store or Google Play. To execute a digital exchange, follow the instructions to sign up, purchase, provide a wallet address, check out, and pay. Unlike banks, Athena does not take possession of customers' bitcoin and does not hold customer balances. Customers retain full control of their assets in their own wallet apps.

About Athena Bitcoin Global

Athena Bitcoin Global operates an international network of Athena Bitcoin kiosks, which are freestanding kiosks that permit customers to buy or sell Bitcoin in exchange for fiat currencies. The Company places its machines in convenience stores, shopping centers, and other easily accessible locations in thirty-three U.S. states and territories, and in four countries in Central and South America. Athena Bitcoin Global's comprehensive fintech platform enables POS merchant payments powered by Athena Pay, and the Company provides safe, reliable, and personalized trading services through its Athena Plus services. To learn more, visit www.athenabitcoin.com or follow Athena Bitcoin Global on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to anticipated user adoption, expansion opportunities, and technology integration timelines. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including market conditions, user demand, and regulatory considerations. Athena Bitcoin Global specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

