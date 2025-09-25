INVISIO AB: INVISIO earns US Coast Guard 10-year contract for wireless boat crew communications system, with a first order worth almost SEK 25 million

INVISIO has secured a 10-year Production Other Transaction Agreement (P-OTA) with the US Coast Guard worth up to SEK 930 million. The first SEK 25 million order of INVISIO systems will be delivered in 2025.

Under the agreement, INVISIO will provide wireless interface and integration systems consisting of the INVISIO Intercom system in combination with the new INVISIO Link wireless solution, as well as headsets, controllers, intelligent cables, training, and installation materials for all the Coast Guard's small boats.

The systems enable consistent boat crew communication, overcoming loud ambient noise and adverse weather conditions while reducing manual input for tactical communications.

INVISIO Group CEO Lars Højgård Hansen said: "INVISIO is proud to provide the US Coast Guard with an advanced solution for its boat crew communication system (BCCS) capability gap. This milestone contract confirms our expectation that this product category, including the INVISIO Intercom system and INVISIO Link, will drive strong growth for many years to come."

INVISIO Inc. CEO (North America) Ray Clarke commented: "We are excited to continue to work with the US Coast Guard installing the INVISIO Link system, connecting crew members with each other, and providing customer satisfaction, training, and ongoing support in executing this contract."

In mid-2022, INVISIO responded to a Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) Area of Interest seeking solutions to integrate multiple tactical or non-tactical radios via wireless and hardwired links. The aim was to enable consistent and effective two-way communications among vehicular crews, between vehicles, and with command authorities.

INVISIO was selected from over 16 other proposals to refine and deploy its technology solution through DIU's Prototype Other Transaction Agreement (OTA), which aims to enhance the mission effectiveness of Department of Defense personnel by improving platforms or systems in use by the armed services. The OTA commenced a two-phase prototype demonstrating wired and wireless equipment that could effectively operate in the harsh maritime environment and ultimately enable boat crews to communicate both internally and externally over wired and wireless connections already onboard.

INVISIO published a press release regarding the above on December 2, 2024.

Additional public information about the US Coast Guard and its fleet:

https://www.dcms.uscg.mil/Portals/10/CG-9/Acquisition%20PDFs/Boats%20of%20the%20Coast%20Guard%20(2024).pdf?ver=6yDpZkGOJ1W4G8cnYDA5iA%3D%3D

https://www.uscg.mil/datasheet/display/Article/1547977/boats/

Contacts:

Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7722 | E-mail: lhh@invisio.com

Michael Peterson, Director IR & Corporate Communication, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7733 | E-mail: mpn@invisio.com



This information is information that INVISIO AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-09-25 14:30 CEST.

About US Coast Guard (USCG)

The USCG is a unique branch of the US Armed Services and the only armed service under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The USCG is the premier search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, and national defense organization for the US government. It operates a range of vessels, including cutters, high speed boats, and aircraft.

About INVISIO AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems that provide hearing protection and enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company's two brands, INVISIO and Racal Acoustics, combine expertise in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering knowledge in software, materials technology and interfaces. Sales are via the head office in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France, the UK, Italy and Thailand, as well as via a global network of partners and resellers. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com.