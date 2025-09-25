DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: TL1A Binder Market Set to Expand by 2034 with Key Players Such as Merck, Roche, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, and Others Driving Multi-Indication Advancements | DelveInsight

The TL1A inhibitor market is rapidly advancing, driven by significant investments from major biopharmaceutical companies and growing confidence in its potential to transform autoimmune disease management, particularly in IBD. Leading mid- to late-stage candidates, such as Merck's tulisokibart, Roche's afimkibart, and Sanofi/Teva's duvakitug, are showing promising efficacy, including in bio-experienced patients, a group historically difficult to treat.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's TL1A Binder Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, addressable patient population, which includes top indications such as Ulcerative Colitis, Crohn's Disease, Systemic Sclerosis, Atopic Dermatitis, Metabolic Dysfunction-associated Steatohepatitis (MASH), and others. The selected indications are based on approved therapies and ongoing pipeline activity. The report also provides insights into the emerging TL1A binder, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Key Takeaways from the TL1A Binder Market Report

The total market size of TL1A binder in the leading markets is expected to surge significantly by 2034.

The report provides the total potential number of patients in the indications, such as Ulcerative Colitis, Crohn's Disease, Systemic Sclerosis, Atopic Dermatitis, Metabolic Dysfunction-associated Steatohepatitis (MASH), and others.

and others. Leading TL1A binder companies, such as Merck, Roche, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, and others, are developing novel TL1A binders that can be available in the TL1A binder market in the coming years.

and others, are developing novel TL1A binders that can be available in the TL1A binder market in the coming years. Some of the key TL1A binders in clinical trials include Tulisokibart (MK-7240), Afimkibart (RG6631), Duvakitug (TEV'574/SAR447189), and others.

Key Factors Driving the TL1A Binder Market

Rising Prevalence of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)

The global incidence of IBD, encompassing Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, is on the rise. The total diagnosed prevalent cases of Crohn's disease in the United States were around 1.1 million cases in 2024. On the other hand, the total ulcerative colitis diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM comprised approximately 3.1 million cases in 2024. These cases are further expected to increase by 2034. This surge is attributed to factors such as lifestyle changes and environmental influences. As a result, there is an increasing demand for effective treatments targeting the underlying mechanisms of these conditions.

Strategic Collaborations and Investments

Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly investing in TL1A-targeted therapies. Merck's acquisition of Prometheus Biosciences for $10.8 billion underscores the potential of TL1A as a therapeutic target. Similarly, Teva and Sanofi's collaboration on duvakitug highlights the growing interest and commitment to developing TL1A-based treatments.

Expanding Therapeutic Applications

While TL1A-targeted therapies are primarily being developed for IBD, their potential applications extend to other diseases such as Systemic Sclerosis, Atopic Dermatitis, MASH, and others. This broadens the market scope and increases the commercial appeal of TL1A-targeted treatments.

Launch of Emerging TL1A-targeted Therapies

The TL1A binder pipeline is rapidly gaining momentum, with competition intensifying among major players including Merck's tulisokibart (MK-7240), Roche's afimkibart (RG6631), and Teva/Sanofi's duvakitug (TEV'574/SAR447189), all progressing through various immune-mediated indications.

TL1A Binder Market Analysis

TL1A, a member of the TNF superfamily encoded by TNFSF15, regulates immune activity by binding to DR3 on effector T and NK cells, driving cytokine release and T cell activation. It also engages with DcR3, functioning as an immune checkpoint regulator. Through this dual role of activation and inhibition, TL1A emerges as a pivotal player in chronic inflammation and autoimmune disorders.

Growing evidence highlights abnormal TL1A expression across multiple immune-mediated diseases, including IBD (notably Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis), atopic dermatitis, systemic sclerosis, and MASH, further strengthening its value as a therapeutic target. Preclinical and clinical research confirms TL1A's involvement in disease initiation and progression, underscoring its role as both a pathogenic driver and a novel treatment opportunity. The lack of approved TL1A-directed therapies creates a strong first-mover advantage for late-stage candidates aiming at this pathway.

Among the frontrunners, Roche's afimkibart continues to advance, with a regulatory submission for ulcerative colitis expected by 2027, reflecting both confidence in its clinical progress and its future market potential.

TL1A Binder Competitive Landscape

The emerging TL1A binder pipeline is becoming increasingly competitive, led by key players such as Merck's tulisokibart (MK-7240), Roche's afimkibart (RG6631), Teva/Sanofi's duvakitug (TEV'574/SAR447189), and others, all advancing across multiple immune-mediated indications.

Merck's Tulisokibart is a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets TL1A, a TNF-like cytokine involved in driving both inflammation and fibrosis, particularly in chronic immune-mediated disorders. The candidate is progressing through mid- to late-stage clinical trials for Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and systemic sclerosis, highlighting its potential as a multi-indication therapy with disease-modifying effects.

Roche's Afimkibart is a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit TL1A, a cytokine that promotes inflammation via the TH1 and TH17 pathways. This mechanism allows for potential application across a range of immune-mediated disorders. Afimkibart is in Phase III development for ulcerative colitis, with regulatory submission expected in 2027, and for Crohn's disease, with filing anticipated after 2028. Additionally, it is in Phase II for atopic dermatitis and Phase I for MASH, with an atopic dermatitis regulatory submission projected beyond 2028. The program underscores the therapeutic promise of TL1A inhibition across multiple indications.

Teva/Sanofi's Duvakitug is a human IgG1-?2 monoclonal antibody that selectively targets TL1A (TNFSF15), a central mediator of inflammation and fibrosis in IBD. It is currently being assessed in a Phase IIb trial for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. In February 2025, Teva Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi released detailed results from the RELIEVE UCCD Phase IIb trial, which evaluated duvakitug in moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. These findings are expected to support the initiation of a Phase III program in the latter half of 2025.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the TL1A binder market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the TL1A binder market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

What is the TL1A Binder?

TL1A, encoded by the TNFSF15 gene, is part of the tumor necrosis factor (TNF) superfamily and plays a key role in regulating immune activity. Found in both soluble and membrane-bound forms, TL1A binds to death receptor 3 (DR3), also referred to as tumor necrosis factor receptor superfamily member 25 (TNFRSF25), which is mainly expressed on CD4+ and CD8+ effector T cells as well as natural killer cells. This binding activates downstream signaling cascades that drive T cell proliferation and stimulate the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines.

TL1A Binder Epidemiology Segmentation

The TL1A binder market report is a comprehensive and specialized analysis, offering in-depth epidemiological insights for the study period 2020-2034 across the leading markets. The total diagnosed prevalent cases of ulcerative colitis in the US were estimated to be ~1.5 million in 2024. Active ulcerative colitis is typically classified as mild, moderate, or severe based on international guideline recommendations. Around 60% of cases fall into the moderate-to-severe category, while the remaining 40% are considered mild.

The TL1A binder target patient pool is segmented into:

Total Cases in Selected Indications for TL1A Binder

Total Eligible Patient Pool in Selected Indications for TL1A Binder

Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for TL1A Binder

TL1A Binder Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020-2034 TL1A Binder Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Indications Covered in the Report Ulcerative Colitis, Crohn's Disease, Systemic Sclerosis, Atopic Dermatitis, Metabolic Dysfunction-associated Steatohepatitis (MASH), and others Key TL1A Binder Companies Merck, Roche, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, and others Key TL1A Binder Tulisokibart (MK-7240), Afimkibart (RG6631), Duvakitug (TEV'574/SAR447189), and others

Scope of the TL1A Binder Market Report

TL1A Binder Therapeutic Assessment: TL1A Binder current marketed and emerging therapies

TL1A Binder current marketed and emerging therapies TL1A Binder Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging TL1A Binder Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging TL1A Binder Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, TL1A Binder Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 TL1A Binder Market Key Insights 2 TL1A Binder Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 TL1A Binder Market Forecast Methodology 6 TL1A Binder Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM 6.1 TL1A Binder Market Share (%) Distribution by Indication in 2024 6.2 TL1A Binder Market Share (%) Distribution by Indication in 2034 7 TL1A Binder: Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Evolution of TL1A Binder 7.3 Treatment 8 TL1A Binder Target Patient Pool 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM 8.3 Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM 8.3.1 Total Cases in Selected Indications for TL1A Binder in the 7MM 8.3.2 Total Eligible Patient Pool in Selected Indications for TL1A Binder in the 7MM 8.3.3 Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for TL1A Binder in the 7MM 8.4 The US 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Emerging TL1A Binder Therapies 9.1 Key Cross Competition 9.2 Tulisokibart (MK-7240): Merck 9.2.1 Drug Description 9.2.2 Others Developmental Activities 9.2.3 Clinical Trials Information 9.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 9.2.5 Analyst's View 9.3 Afimkibart (RG6631): Roche 9.4 Duvakitug (TEV'574/SAR447189): Teva Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi List of drugs to be continued in the final report... 10 TL1A Binder Market: 7MM Analysis 10.1 Key Findings 10.2 Key TL1A Binder Market Forecast Assumptions 10.3 TL1A Binder Market Outlook 10.4 Attribute Analysis 10.5 Total Market Size of TL1A Binder in the 7MM 10.6 The US TL1A Binder Market Size 10.6.1 Total Market Size of TL1A Binder in the US 10.6.2 Market Size of TL1A Binder by Therapies in the US 10.7 EU4 and the UK TL1A Binder Market Size 10.8 Japan TL1A Binder Market Size 11 TL1A Binder Market Unmet Needs 12 TL1A Binder Market SWOT Analysis 13 KOL Views on TL1A Binder 14 TL1A Binder Market Access and Reimbursement 14.1 The US 14.2 EU4 and the UK 14.3 Japan 15 Acronyms and Abbreviations 16 Bibliography 17 TL1A Binder Market Report Methodology

