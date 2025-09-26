Anzeige
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -5-

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
26-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 25 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      358.80p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      352.00p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      355.7909p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,956,028 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,090,422.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 25/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 355.7909

Individual transactions 

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction     Trading 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           price    (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
                            (GBp share) 
 
 
                                                   320 352.60    08:13:41      00030174563TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   232 352.60    08:13:41      00030174564TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   496 352.60    08:13:41      00030174565TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   499 352.40    08:13:41      00030174566TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   496 352.60    08:13:41      00030174567TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   506 354.80    08:35:51      00030174688TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   501 354.80    08:35:51      00030174689TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   415 355.00    08:47:36      00030174728TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   908 355.00    08:47:36      00030174729TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       355.00    08:47:36      00030174730TRDU0  XLON 
91 
 
 
                                                   492 355.00    08:47:36      00030174731TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   517 356.80    09:15:43      00030174826TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   519 356.80    09:15:43      00030174827TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   404 356.80    09:15:43      00030174828TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                        356.80    09:15:43      00030174829TRDU0  XLON 
7 
 
 
                                                1,065  356.80    09:15:43      00030174830TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   495 356.80    09:37:49      00030174903TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   514 356.80    09:37:49      00030174904TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   583 355.80    09:51:47      00030174959TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   433 356.20    10:02:04      00030175009TRDU0  XLON

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

122 356.20    10:02:04      00030175010TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       356.20    10:02:04      00030175011TRDU0  XLON 
32 
 
 
                                                   594 356.20    10:09:18      00030175053TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,060  355.80    10:15:03      00030175067TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   241 355.80    10:31:30      00030175178TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   331 355.80    10:31:30      00030175179TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       355.80    10:31:30      00030175180TRDU0  XLON 
20 
 
 
                                                   585 355.80    10:40:38      00030175210TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   591 355.80    10:40:38      00030175211TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   278 355.60    10:40:38      00030175212TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   307 355.60    10:40:38      00030175213TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   558 355.00    10:48:27      00030175267TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   506 355.20    11:13:01      00030175367TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   587 355.40    11:20:34      00030175402TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       355.40    11:25:55      00030175422TRDU0  XLON 
81 
 
 
                                                   423 355.40    11:26:06      00030175423TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   579 355.40    11:37:04      00030175475TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   488 354.80    11:37:04      00030175476TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   506 354.80    11:37:04      00030175477TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   505 354.60    11:59:55      00030175618TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   696 354.60    12:00:00      00030175619TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   491 354.60    12:10:59      00030175687TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   510 354.60    12:10:59      00030175688TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   501 353.00    12:19:12      00030175848TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   383 353.20    12:39:46      00030176022TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   125 353.20    12:39:46      00030176023TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       353.20    12:39:46      00030176024TRDU0  XLON 
45

159 353.20    12:47:07      00030176072TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   230 353.20    12:47:07      00030176073TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   140 353.20    12:47:07      00030176074TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       353.20    12:47:07      00030176075TRDU0  XLON 
20 
 
 
                                                   208 352.40    12:48:59      00030176082TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       352.40    12:48:59      00030176083TRDU0  XLON 
21 
 
 
                                                       352.40    12:48:59      00030176084TRDU0  XLON 
45 
 
 
                                                       352.40    12:48:59      00030176085TRDU0  XLON 
72 
 
 
                                                       352.40    12:48:59      00030176086TRDU0  XLON 
26 
 
 
                                                       352.40    12:58:30      00030176137TRDU0  XLON 
21 
 
 
                                                   570 352.40    12:58:39      00030176138TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   527 352.20    12:58:39      00030176139TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   164 352.00    12:58:39      00030176140TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       352.00    12:58:39      00030176141TRDU0  XLON 
21 
 
 
                                                   489 352.80    13:15:35      00030176278TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   431 353.20    13:21:46      00030176311TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,348  353.00    13:23:08      00030176317TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,138  353.20    13:49:55      00030176469TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   980 353.20    13:49:55      00030176470TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   512 353.00    13:55:58      00030176507TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   519 353.00    13:55:58      00030176508TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,122  354.60    14:19:21      00030176707TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   541 355.20    14:25:47      00030176762TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,363  355.20    14:26:51      00030176770TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   590 355.40    14:38:12      00030177055TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   508 356.00    14:41:45      00030177202TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,315  355.40    14:44:25      00030177309TRDU0  XLON

172 357.60    14:59:59      00030177615TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   717 357.60    14:59:59      00030177616TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       357.60    14:59:59      00030177617TRDU0  XLON 
23 
 
 
                                                   154 357.60    14:59:59      00030177618TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       357.60    15:00:55      00030177647TRDU0  XLON 
90 
 
 
                                                   331 357.60    15:00:55      00030177648TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       357.60    15:00:55      00030177649TRDU0  XLON 
40 
 
 
                                                   100 357.60    15:00:55      00030177650TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   542 357.60    15:04:45      00030177707TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   492 357.60    15:08:33      00030177777TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   313 357.40    15:11:46      00030177819TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   113 357.40    15:11:46      00030177820TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       357.40    15:11:46      00030177821TRDU0  XLON 
15 
 
 
                                                   554 357.40    15:14:28      00030177845TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,557  358.00    15:16:16      00030177874TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   516 358.40    15:24:48      00030178087TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   543 358.00    15:32:08      00030178219TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   511 358.00    15:32:08      00030178220TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   510 358.00    15:32:08      00030178221TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   408 358.80    15:50:21      00030178619TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   158 358.80    15:50:21      00030178622TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   459 358.80    15:50:21      00030178623TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       358.80    15:50:21      00030178624TRDU0  XLON 
71 
 
 
                                                       358.80    15:50:21      00030178625TRDU0  XLON 
45 
 
 
                                                       358.80    15:50:21      00030178626TRDU0  XLON 
25 
 
 
                                                   247 358.80    15:50:21      00030178627TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   205 358.80    15:50:21      00030178628TRDU0  XLON

428 358.60    15:50:21      00030178629TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       358.60    15:50:21      00030178630TRDU0  XLON 
53 
 
 
                                                   443 358.60    15:50:21      00030178631TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       358.60    15:50:21      00030178632TRDU0  XLON 
29 
 
 
                                                   585 358.60    16:03:26      00030178877TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   540 358.40    16:05:10      00030178955TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,046  358.40    16:05:10      00030178956TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   542 358.40    16:05:10      00030178957TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   515 358.20    16:20:02      00030179714TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                2,092  358.20    16:20:02      00030179715TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   504 358.20    16:20:02      00030179716TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                   594 357.80    16:26:48      00030179868TRDU0  XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  403275 
EQS News ID:  2204066 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2204066&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

