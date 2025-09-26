Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -5

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 26-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 25 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 358.80p Highest price paid per share: 352.00p Lowest price paid per share: 355.7909p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,956,028 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,090,422.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 25/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 355.7909

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction Trading Number of ordinary shares purchased price (UK Time) reference number venue (GBp share) 320 352.60 08:13:41 00030174563TRDU0 XLON 232 352.60 08:13:41 00030174564TRDU0 XLON 496 352.60 08:13:41 00030174565TRDU0 XLON 499 352.40 08:13:41 00030174566TRDU0 XLON 496 352.60 08:13:41 00030174567TRDU0 XLON 506 354.80 08:35:51 00030174688TRDU0 XLON 501 354.80 08:35:51 00030174689TRDU0 XLON 415 355.00 08:47:36 00030174728TRDU0 XLON 908 355.00 08:47:36 00030174729TRDU0 XLON 355.00 08:47:36 00030174730TRDU0 XLON 91 492 355.00 08:47:36 00030174731TRDU0 XLON 517 356.80 09:15:43 00030174826TRDU0 XLON 519 356.80 09:15:43 00030174827TRDU0 XLON 404 356.80 09:15:43 00030174828TRDU0 XLON 356.80 09:15:43 00030174829TRDU0 XLON 7 1,065 356.80 09:15:43 00030174830TRDU0 XLON 495 356.80 09:37:49 00030174903TRDU0 XLON 514 356.80 09:37:49 00030174904TRDU0 XLON 583 355.80 09:51:47 00030174959TRDU0 XLON 433 356.20 10:02:04 00030175009TRDU0 XLON

122 356.20 10:02:04 00030175010TRDU0 XLON 356.20 10:02:04 00030175011TRDU0 XLON 32 594 356.20 10:09:18 00030175053TRDU0 XLON 1,060 355.80 10:15:03 00030175067TRDU0 XLON 241 355.80 10:31:30 00030175178TRDU0 XLON 331 355.80 10:31:30 00030175179TRDU0 XLON 355.80 10:31:30 00030175180TRDU0 XLON 20 585 355.80 10:40:38 00030175210TRDU0 XLON 591 355.80 10:40:38 00030175211TRDU0 XLON 278 355.60 10:40:38 00030175212TRDU0 XLON 307 355.60 10:40:38 00030175213TRDU0 XLON 558 355.00 10:48:27 00030175267TRDU0 XLON 506 355.20 11:13:01 00030175367TRDU0 XLON 587 355.40 11:20:34 00030175402TRDU0 XLON 355.40 11:25:55 00030175422TRDU0 XLON 81 423 355.40 11:26:06 00030175423TRDU0 XLON 579 355.40 11:37:04 00030175475TRDU0 XLON 488 354.80 11:37:04 00030175476TRDU0 XLON 506 354.80 11:37:04 00030175477TRDU0 XLON 505 354.60 11:59:55 00030175618TRDU0 XLON 696 354.60 12:00:00 00030175619TRDU0 XLON 491 354.60 12:10:59 00030175687TRDU0 XLON 510 354.60 12:10:59 00030175688TRDU0 XLON 501 353.00 12:19:12 00030175848TRDU0 XLON 383 353.20 12:39:46 00030176022TRDU0 XLON 125 353.20 12:39:46 00030176023TRDU0 XLON 353.20 12:39:46 00030176024TRDU0 XLON 45

159 353.20 12:47:07 00030176072TRDU0 XLON 230 353.20 12:47:07 00030176073TRDU0 XLON 140 353.20 12:47:07 00030176074TRDU0 XLON 353.20 12:47:07 00030176075TRDU0 XLON 20 208 352.40 12:48:59 00030176082TRDU0 XLON 352.40 12:48:59 00030176083TRDU0 XLON 21 352.40 12:48:59 00030176084TRDU0 XLON 45 352.40 12:48:59 00030176085TRDU0 XLON 72 352.40 12:48:59 00030176086TRDU0 XLON 26 352.40 12:58:30 00030176137TRDU0 XLON 21 570 352.40 12:58:39 00030176138TRDU0 XLON 527 352.20 12:58:39 00030176139TRDU0 XLON 164 352.00 12:58:39 00030176140TRDU0 XLON 352.00 12:58:39 00030176141TRDU0 XLON 21 489 352.80 13:15:35 00030176278TRDU0 XLON 431 353.20 13:21:46 00030176311TRDU0 XLON 1,348 353.00 13:23:08 00030176317TRDU0 XLON 1,138 353.20 13:49:55 00030176469TRDU0 XLON 980 353.20 13:49:55 00030176470TRDU0 XLON 512 353.00 13:55:58 00030176507TRDU0 XLON 519 353.00 13:55:58 00030176508TRDU0 XLON 1,122 354.60 14:19:21 00030176707TRDU0 XLON 541 355.20 14:25:47 00030176762TRDU0 XLON 1,363 355.20 14:26:51 00030176770TRDU0 XLON 590 355.40 14:38:12 00030177055TRDU0 XLON 508 356.00 14:41:45 00030177202TRDU0 XLON 1,315 355.40 14:44:25 00030177309TRDU0 XLON

172 357.60 14:59:59 00030177615TRDU0 XLON 717 357.60 14:59:59 00030177616TRDU0 XLON 357.60 14:59:59 00030177617TRDU0 XLON 23 154 357.60 14:59:59 00030177618TRDU0 XLON 357.60 15:00:55 00030177647TRDU0 XLON 90 331 357.60 15:00:55 00030177648TRDU0 XLON 357.60 15:00:55 00030177649TRDU0 XLON 40 100 357.60 15:00:55 00030177650TRDU0 XLON 542 357.60 15:04:45 00030177707TRDU0 XLON 492 357.60 15:08:33 00030177777TRDU0 XLON 313 357.40 15:11:46 00030177819TRDU0 XLON 113 357.40 15:11:46 00030177820TRDU0 XLON 357.40 15:11:46 00030177821TRDU0 XLON 15 554 357.40 15:14:28 00030177845TRDU0 XLON 1,557 358.00 15:16:16 00030177874TRDU0 XLON 516 358.40 15:24:48 00030178087TRDU0 XLON 543 358.00 15:32:08 00030178219TRDU0 XLON 511 358.00 15:32:08 00030178220TRDU0 XLON 510 358.00 15:32:08 00030178221TRDU0 XLON 408 358.80 15:50:21 00030178619TRDU0 XLON 158 358.80 15:50:21 00030178622TRDU0 XLON 459 358.80 15:50:21 00030178623TRDU0 XLON 358.80 15:50:21 00030178624TRDU0 XLON 71 358.80 15:50:21 00030178625TRDU0 XLON 45 358.80 15:50:21 00030178626TRDU0 XLON 25 247 358.80 15:50:21 00030178627TRDU0 XLON 205 358.80 15:50:21 00030178628TRDU0 XLON

428 358.60 15:50:21 00030178629TRDU0 XLON 358.60 15:50:21 00030178630TRDU0 XLON 53 443 358.60 15:50:21 00030178631TRDU0 XLON 358.60 15:50:21 00030178632TRDU0 XLON 29 585 358.60 16:03:26 00030178877TRDU0 XLON 540 358.40 16:05:10 00030178955TRDU0 XLON 1,046 358.40 16:05:10 00030178956TRDU0 XLON 542 358.40 16:05:10 00030178957TRDU0 XLON 515 358.20 16:20:02 00030179714TRDU0 XLON 2,092 358.20 16:20:02 00030179715TRDU0 XLON 504 358.20 16:20:02 00030179716TRDU0 XLON 594 357.80 16:26:48 00030179868TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

