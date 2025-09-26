Skanska AB: Skanska builds university building in Trondheim, Norway, for NOK 750M , about SEK 710M

Skanska has signed a contract with Statsbygg for the construction of a new university building for The Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) in Trondheim, Norway. The contract is worth NOK 750M, about SEK 710M, which will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the third quarter of 2025.

The new university building will be 18,000 square meters and house NTNU's academic environment for economics and innovation. The six-story building, including a basement, will provide modern workspaces for both students and staff, alongside teaching facilities, specialist rooms, and central functions for the Department of Industrial Economics and Technology Management. The contract also includes construction of a universally accessible bridge that will connect the new facility with the main campus area.

Construction will begin in October 2025, with completion scheduled for December 2027.

